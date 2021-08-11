Natural Sweetener Blends Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2018 – 2028

Natural Sweetener Blends Market Outlook:-

The wide variety of natural sweeteners are commercially available to achieve preferred natural sweeter blends such as, stevia, molasses, coconut sugar, maple syrup, among others and are driving the market of natural sweetener blends. The companies in market are offering extensive product portfolio for functional property of sweetness, are added to various products. Among them, some of the most commonly used ingredients include, fruit juices, fruit purees, honey and fruit syrups. Improving living standards is expected to alter consumer preference towards food products, thereby contributing to increased consumption of processed food, packaged food and other specialty products. In addition, increased consumer awareness towards low-calorie food is contributing to adoption of natural sweetener blends.

Increasing investments by companies coupled with geographical expansion by these players has led to high competitiveness in the natural sweetener blends market. Also, increased brand awareness for products dealing with specific issues such as obesity curtailment, nutritive advantages and health benefits is expected to drive demand for natural sweetener blends in future.

Consumer consciousness for health concerns are driving market for Natural Sweetener Blends:-

With growing urbanization, the processed food market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future. However, development of re-formulated products owing to salt or fat replacement is expected to drive the demand natural sweetener blends in coming years. In addition, consumer demand for convenience food is a key driver for specialty ingredients as these offer functionalities such as extended shelf-life, stability and texture of product. This has led manufacturers to focus on development initiatives to offer natural sweetener blends to consumers.

Demand for plant-based sweeteners or products with natural ingredients is a key area for companies to sustain the consolidated natural sweetener blends market. Furthermore, use of natural sweetener blends in beverages and packaged food is expected to penetrate the existing as well as new or untapped markets worldwide. Furthermore, new product offerings, especially in the U.S. where natural sweetener blends has been recently recognized as a GRAS product, is expected to boost growth of the natural sweetener blends market in the near future.

Global Natural Sweetener Blends: Market Segmentation

The global natural sweetener blends market has been segmented by form into–

Powder

Granular

The global natural sweetener blends market has been segmented by application into –

Food Products Bakery Confectionary Desserts and Ice-creams Breakfast Cereals Soups and Sauces Meat and Seafood Products Others

Beverages

Sports Nutrition

The global natural sweetener blends market has been segmented by distribution channel into–

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Discount Stores Specialty Stores Online Retailing



Global Natural Sweetener Blends Market: Key Players

The key market players operating in the natural sweetener blends market include, GLG Leading Life Technologies, Lantic Inc., Bayn Europe AB, Steviva Ingredients, Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC., ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG, Cargil Inc., Productos Aditivos Group, Steviva Brands, Inc., Qingdao Oriental Tongxiang International Trading Co.,Ltd, among others. The companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions,, new product launches, and epansions and investments for business growth and development.