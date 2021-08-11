NVH (System, Parts, Materials) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

NVH stands for noise, vibration, and harshness, and the noise is what the driver and passengers can hear, the vibration is what they can feel and the harshness is how much of an effect thumps, bumps, noise and vibration have on the cabin and its occupants. It is an aggregative indicator with which to measure the quality of automobile manufacturing. As many as one-third vehicle faults are related to the NVH of vehicles.