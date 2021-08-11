Organic Rice Protein Market 2018 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024

Organic Rice protein is a protein supplement made from organic rice, usually found in powder form. Organic rice protein is often more easily digested, and shares with soy the advantage of being completely vegan.

Scope of the Report:

Organic rice protein industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world organic rice protein industry. The main market players are Axiom Foods, Shafi Gluco Chem, AIDP, Jiangxi Yiwanjia Organic Agricultural and OPW Ingredients. The production of organic rice protein will increase to 6841 MT in 2017 from 2131 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 28.98%. Global organic rice protein capacity utilization rate remained at around 66% in 2016.

In consumption market, USA is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, the consumption of this region reached 5137 MT, which occupied 84.50% of the global consumption volume in total.

Organic rice protein mainly has two types, which include organic rice protein isolate and organic rice protein concentrate. And each type has application industries relatively. With healthcare effect in application process of organic rice protein, the downstream application industries will need more organic rice protein products. So, organic rice protein has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for organic rice protein are organic rice and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of organic rice protein. The production cost of organic rice protein is also an important factor which could impact the price of organic rice protein.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Organic Rice Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.7% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 45 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Organic Rice Protein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

