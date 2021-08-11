Pharmacovigilance Market Projected to have a Stable Growth for the Upcoming Years – P&S Intelligence

The global pharmacovigilance market is growing significantly due to increasing concern for drug safety, increasing incidences of adverse drug reactions and toxicity, and high patient compliance for drug usage. In addition, government and non-government organizations are actively involved in determining drug safety and efficacy, which in turn is supporting growth of global pharmacovigilance market. Massive unexplored pharmacovigilance market in emerging economies and increasing pharmaceutical companies’ compliance for outsourcing services are creating ample opportunities for the global pharmacovigilance market.

Pharmacovigilance is the process of monitoring and preventing adverse drug reactions. According to the WHO, pharmacovigilance can be defined as the science and activities concerned with the detection, assessment, understanding and prevention of adverse reactions to medicine. Pharmacovigilance determines drug safety and efficacy and improves patient care and public health by preventing adverse drug reactions. Adverse drug reaction is harmful, unintended, and uncomfortable effects of a drug. According to the studies conducted by WHO in developed countries, approximately 5% of hospitalized patients are admitted in the hospitals due to adverse drug reaction, and 6-10% of these patients would suffer from serious adverse drug reactions. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are actively involved in the development of new drugs; this creates an increased demand for pharmacovigillance.

Geographically, North America leads the global pharmacovigilance market due to high incidences of adverse drug reactions and high regulatory compliance for pharmacovigilance. In addition, presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is fueling the growth of the North American pharmacovigilance market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global pharmacovigilance market due to increasing concern for drug safety and efficacy, increasing incidences of adverse drug reactions and toxicity, and increasing number of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies. Moreover, the pharmacovigilance market is growing rapidly due high growth of generic drugs market in emerging economies, such as India and China.

Some of the major players operating in the global pharmacovigilance market are Sanofi, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Accenture, Wipro Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ICON plc, Clinquest Group B.V., Pfizer Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation, Novartis AG, iGATE Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

