Playout Automation Market: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

Playout automation is the technology that helps automate the transmission of television and radio channels into the broadcast network from a broadcasting source. The content is delivered to the audience through playout automation. The playout automation network consists of analogue or digital terrestrial transmitters for digital television, radios, cable satellites or cable networks. The playout automation technology is intended for Direct-To-Home (DTH) services, other direct reception systems and cable television head-ends. The playout automation system is embedded in the master control located in the playout area in the central broadcasting apparatus room. Feeds broadcasted via playout automation often have different versions of language, scheduled content and the overall core service. Applications, such as central-casting, often use multi-channel playout automation technology-based systems that enable the broadcast of programming applications.

Playout Automation: Market Drivers

Increasing number of television channels, content fragmentation and language variation results in the demand for high-quality accuracy content, which, in turn, accelerates the growth of the global playout automation market. Playout automation enables video operators to find innovative ways to launch and manage new channels by utilising fewer resources. Playout automation reduces the overall capital expenditure as it uses the existing information technology infrastructure. To use the playout automation technology, broadcasters do not have to incur extra costs. Instead, broadcasters can integrate the master controls and the playout automation technology into a single information technology platform. This is the primary factor that drives the global playout automation market. Another factor driving the global playout automation market is the digitalisation of cable television services. Increase in the number of multi-channel video programming services and solutions providers is also expected to boost the global playout automation market. Moreover, the rising demand for multi-lingual playout is expected to drive the global playout automation market. Growth in the penetration of cable and satellite television services in rural as well as urban areas provides a wide audience base for broadcasters. Playout automation enables broadcasters to facilitate linguistic diversity. Diverse viewing preference increases the demand for channel diversification, which consequentially results in the growth of the global playout automation market.

Playout Automation: Market Segmentation

On the basis of channel application, the global playout automation market can be segmented into the following:

Entertainment Sports News Others (Advertising applications, et cetera)

On the basis of end user, the global playout automation market can be segmented into the following:

National Broadcasters International Broadcasters

The multi-lingual playout feature offered by the playout automation technology is encourages international broadcasters to adopt playout automation-enabling solutions and services.

On the basis of component, the global playout automation market can be segmented into the following:

Hardware Software

Playout Automation: Regional Market Outlook

Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global playout automation market and is expected to maintain a steady growth rate over the forecast period. The playout automation market in Japan is expected to register the highest growth rate. The growth of the playout automation market in Japan can be attributed to the ever-rising trend of research and development in playout automation and other television broadcasting fields. The high presence of playout automation services and solution providers in Japan is also expected to boost the global playout automation market. Western Europe is expected to register a steady growth rate in the playout automation market. The playout automation market in the Southeast Asia and others of Asia Pacific region is also expected to generate a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The ever-rising growth in the animation and entertainment industries provides a platform that facilitates the growth of the global playout automation market in SEA and others of APAC.

Playout Automation: Key Market Players

Some of the prominent players in the global playout automation market include Hardata; Imagine Communications Corp.; Florical Systems; Grass Valley; Harmonic, Inc.; Evertz; Cinegy LLC; BroadStream Solutions, Inc.; ENCO Systems; Deyan Automation Systems; Itochu Cable Systems; Amagi and Pebble Beach Systems, among others.

