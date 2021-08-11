Power over Ethernet Market to Reflect Robust Expansion During 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Power over Ethernet Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Power over Ethernet or PoE describes any of several standard or ad-hoc systems which pass electric power along with data on twisted pair Ethernet cabling. This allows a single cable to provide both data connection and electric power to devices such as wireless access points, IP cameras, and VoIP phones.

The factors such as control over device, cost efficiency, efficient monitoring and flexible network architectures in various application segments has contributed to enhanced growth of the market. High adoption of the VoIP technology and rising demand for network security cameras are anticipated to drive the demand of power over Ethernet market as these devices are placed at the higher place on the wall where power is provided with the POE power cables.

In 2018, the global Power over Ethernet market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Power over Ethernet status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Axis Communications

Maxim Integrated Products

Texas Instruments

Stmicroelectronics

Linear Technology

Broadcom

Microsemi

On Semiconductor

Silicon Laboratories

Monolithic Power Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Power Sourcing Equipment Controllers & ICS

Powered Device Controllers & ICS

Market segment by Application, split into

Security & Access Control

Connectivity

Led Lighting & Control

Infotainment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Power over Ethernet status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Power over Ethernet development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Power over Ethernet are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

