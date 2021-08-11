Roof Safety and Access System – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024

Reportocean.com “Roof Safety and Access System Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Roof Safety and Access System Market by Product Type (Guardrails, Fall Arrest Equipment, Skylight Screens, Roof Anchor, Portable Safety Railing, Horizontal Lifeline, and Hatch System); For Application (Residential and Non-Residential): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Report Brief

The report covers forecast and analysis for the roof safety and access system market on a global and regional level

The report includes the positive and the negative factors that are influencing the growth of the market

Detailed information about the market opportunities are discussed

The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report

The revenue produced by the prominent industrial players has been calculated with the help of primary and secondary research

The research methodologies such as the top-down and the bottom-up approaches were considered while estimating the market share

The competitive landscape of the market is made clear by including the Porters Five Forces model

The market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region

All the segments have been evaluated based on the present and the future trends

The report deals with the in-depth quantitative and qualitative analyses of the roof safety and access system market

The report includes the detailed company profiles of the prominent market players

Market Summary

Global roof safety and access system market falls under the parent market global fall protection and safety market. The roof safety products are used for the safety of the workers to prevent them from dangerous falls and accidents. The accidents that occur by falling from a height is the leading cause of death in the workplaces. While working in places such as roof proper protection measures should be implemented.

Value

The global roof safety market was valued at around USD 1,300 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 2,300 million by 2024. The global roof safety and access system market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 7.5% between 2017 and 2024.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the growth of roof safety and access system market is the implementation of the stringent regulations. Stringent workplace safety regulations and mandatory inclusion of the roof and fall safety systems in various industries positively affects the growth of the market in the developed economies. North America and Europe have a definite regulatory framework which keeps a constant check on the mishaps and hazards that occurs at the construction sites.

Rising awareness regarding the different safety measures and systems at the construction sites and industrial workplaces have increased the sales of the roof safety and access equipment and systems.

The high cost of roof safety and access systems is expected to affect the growth of this industry in a negative way.

Segment Dominance

Horizontal lifeline is a vital product that is used in the roof safety and access system. It is used widely product in the construction sites as it provides continuous protection to the personnel, reduces stress on the roof in the event of a fall, accommodates corners and varying building shapes, and facilitates hands-free movement for the personnel. Horizontal lifeline is available as a temporary as well as a permanent setup. This flexibility for easy installation and removal has further boosted the demand for horizontal lifelines in global roof safety and access system market across the globe.

The non-residential sector is dominating the roof safety and access system market. The growing constructional projects in commercial and industrial sectors owing to the rapid urbanization triggers the growth of the market. In the developed countries, the ongoing slump in the construction activities in the residential sector led to the diversion of project CAPEX into the non-residential sector. This has further cemented the dominance of non-residential application in roof safety and access system market.

There is a rising awareness in North America regarding the safety of workers and personnel working on rooftops across all the industries. In the U.S., which is one of the leading players in roof safety and access systems, OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) has introduced regulatory policies and standards for safety of workers and personnel working at rooftops and vertical heights in various industries including general industry, construction, shipyard, and marine terminals among others thus increasing the demand for the market.

Market Players

The report includes detailed profiles of the prominent market players that are trending in the market. The list of the players that are compiled in the report is 3M, Bilco, Honeywell International Inc., Precision Ladders Simplified Safety, Skyline Group, Kee Safety, Ltd., Grasp Safety, XSPlatforms, DeLuca Roofing Inc., OKeefes, and much more.

The prominent market players maintain the competitive edge in the global market by making investments in the mergers and acquisitions and by increasing their product portfolio. In 2016, the Bilco Company launched a new Bil-Guard 2.0 Roof Hatch Railing System which is particularly designed to meet the OSHA fall protection regulations.

