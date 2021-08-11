Savory Snacks Market Growth, Demand & Forecast to 2020

The global savory snacks market was valued at $111.1 billion in 2014. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2015 to 2020, to reach $166.6 billion by 2020. The global savory snacks market is being driven by the rising urbanization, increasing per capita income (especially in developing countries), and changing food culture.

The high growth of savory snacks market in Asia-Pacific region is mainly coming from the increasing demand from China and India, as they constitute large part of the global and regional population.

The demand for small pack sizes have been increasing considerably in certain countries, such as India and Mexico, due to increasing consumption from lower income groups and demographic changes.

Earlier, snacks were considered as a break time light food. However, in the recent times people have been increasingly eating them between the meals. Snacks are being considered as fourth meal of the day in U.S. Americans are forerunners amongst the snack eaters between the meals as they love to snack everywhere from theater, to workplace, to car, and even on the subway. A similar culture exists in Brazil, where snack is a part of breakfast.

People are demanding varieties in snacks, which is encouraging companies to launch new products. Several companies have been announcing the launch of products with new tastes, flavours, and shapes to maintain their competitiveness in the market. Moreover, customers’ increasing inclination towards organic foods is compelling the savory snack companies to innovate their products for customer retention.

Savory Snacks Market Segmentation

Savory Snacks by segment

Potato Chips

Processed Snacks

Popcorn

Nuts

Others

Savory Snacks market share by distribution channel

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Service Stations

Specialist

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Savory Snacks market by region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Others

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Spain

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Others

Rest of the World (ROW)

Mexico

Brazil

Others

