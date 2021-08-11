Singapore Retail Banking Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share And Key Trends 2019-2022

“Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Singapore 2018”, report identifies macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that impact upon Singapores retail banking market.

The retail deposits market in Singapore reported robust growth during 2013-17, but is expected to slow down over 2018-22. The credit card and personal loan markets are expected to accelerate during 2018-22 after a sluggish performance in the preceding five-year period, while the mortgage market is expected to remain steady. Singaporean banks are least profitable when compared with their peers in Malaysia and Thailand. Their operating efficiency is also lower.

It provides insight into –

– The outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages.

– Net changes in market share across all four product areas.

– Overall financial performance including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

Scope

– Among the leading banks in Singapores retail deposits market, CIMB increased its market share the most over the review period.

– Credit card balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 3.7% over 2018-22.

– Mortgage loan balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% over 2018-22.

Reasons to buy

– Identify factors affecting growth prospects across the deposit, credit card, personal loan, and mortgage markets.

– Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

– Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Table of Contents

Macroeconomic Overview

Retail Deposits

Credit Cards

Personal Loans

Mortgages

Financial Ratios Market Average

Competitor Financial Performance

Appendix

