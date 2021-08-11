Soft Drinks Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024
The biggest global soft drinks companies in the world are the Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Ting Hsin International Group and Jiaduobao Group.
Once bottled, soft drinks may be distributed through a variety of different channels before making it into the hands of the final consumer. While a portion of the soft drinks are sent from the bottler to distributors, who serve as middlemen facilitating further distribution and warehousing, the majority of soft drinks are sold directly to merchants.
The global Soft Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Soft Drinks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Soft Drinks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Soft Drinks in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Soft Drinks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Soft Drinks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Coca-Cola
PepsiCo
Nestle
Suntory
Danone
Dr Pepper Snapple
Red Bull
Asahi Soft Drinks
Kirin
Otsuka Holdings
Unilever Group
Arizona Beverage
B Natural
POM Wonderful
Highland Spring
Ito En
Britvic
Innocent Drinks
A.G. Barr
Rasna
Parle Agro
Bisleri International
Bottlegreen Drinks
Epicurex
F&N Foods
Ting Hsin International Group
Hangzhou Wahaha Group
Nongfu Spring
Uni-President Enterprises
Jiaduobao Group
Market size by Product
Carbonates
Dilutables
Bottled Water
Fruit Juice
Still & Juice Drinks
Market size by End User
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Online Stores
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Soft Drinks market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Soft Drinks market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Soft Drinks companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Soft Drinks submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/soft-drinks-market-2019-global-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2024-2019-02-08
Continued…
