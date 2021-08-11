Soft Drinks Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

The biggest global soft drinks companies in the world are the Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Ting Hsin International Group and Jiaduobao Group.

Once bottled, soft drinks may be distributed through a variety of different channels before making it into the hands of the final consumer. While a portion of the soft drinks are sent from the bottler to distributors, who serve as middlemen facilitating further distribution and warehousing, the majority of soft drinks are sold directly to merchants.

The global Soft Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Soft Drinks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Soft Drinks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Soft Drinks in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Soft Drinks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Soft Drinks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Nestle

Suntory

Danone

Dr Pepper Snapple

Red Bull

Asahi Soft Drinks

Kirin

Otsuka Holdings

Unilever Group

Arizona Beverage

B Natural

POM Wonderful

Highland Spring

Ito En

Britvic

Innocent Drinks

A.G. Barr

Rasna

Parle Agro

Bisleri International

Bottlegreen Drinks

Epicurex

F&N Foods

Ting Hsin International Group

Hangzhou Wahaha Group

Nongfu Spring

Uni-President Enterprises

Jiaduobao Group

Market size by Product

Carbonates

Dilutables

Bottled Water

Fruit Juice

Still & Juice Drinks

Market size by End User

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Stores

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Soft Drinks market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Soft Drinks market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Soft Drinks companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Soft Drinks submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/soft-drinks-market-2019-global-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2024-2019-02-08

Continued…

