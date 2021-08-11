Steel Scrap Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Steel Scrap Market 2019

Scrap consists of recyclable materials left over from product manufacturing and consumption, such as parts of vehicles, building supplies, and surplus materials. Unlike waste, scrap has monetary value, especially recovered metals, and non-metallic materials are also recovered for recycling.

Geographically, the Asian region is predicted to dominate the global market for steel scraps during the forecast period. The recent restriction on the export of nickel ore by the Indonesian government is a significant factor that impels market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Preservation of natural resources, especially iron ore, is expected to result in this market’s moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

The global Steel Scrap market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steel Scrap volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Scrap market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ArcelorMittal

AnSteel Scrap Group

Anyang Steel Scrap

BaoSteel Scrap Group

Baotou Steel Scrap

Benxi Steel Scrap

CSC

Evraz Group

Fangda Steel Scrap

Gerdau

Hebei Steel Scrap Group

Hyundai Steel Scrap

IMIDRO

JFE

Jianlong Group

Jingye Steel Scrap

Jiuquan Steel Scrap

JSW

Maanshan Steel Scrap

Metinvest

MMK

NSSMC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flat Steel Scrap

Long Steel Scrap

Tubular Steel Scrap

Segment by Application

Construction

Shipping

Energy

Packaging

Consumer Appliances Industry

Housing

Automotive

Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Steel Scrap Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Steel Scrap

1.2 Steel Scrap Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Steel Scrap Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flat Steel Scrap

1.2.3 Long Steel Scrap

1.2.4 Tubular Steel Scrap

1.3 Steel Scrap Segment by Application

1.3.1 Steel Scrap Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Shipping

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 Packaging

1.3.6 Consumer Appliances Industry

1.3.7 Housing

1.3.8 Automotive

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Steel Scrap Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Steel Scrap Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Steel Scrap Market Size

1.5.1 Global Steel Scrap Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Steel Scrap Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Steel Scrap Business

7.1 ArcelorMittal

7.1.1 ArcelorMittal Steel Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Steel Scrap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ArcelorMittal Steel Scrap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 AnSteel Scrap Group

7.2.1 AnSteel Scrap Group Steel Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Steel Scrap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 AnSteel Scrap Group Steel Scrap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Anyang Steel Scrap

7.3.1 Anyang Steel Scrap Steel Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Steel Scrap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Anyang Steel Scrap Steel Scrap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BaoSteel Scrap Group

7.4.1 BaoSteel Scrap Group Steel Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Steel Scrap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BaoSteel Scrap Group Steel Scrap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Baotou Steel Scrap

7.5.1 Baotou Steel Scrap Steel Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Steel Scrap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Baotou Steel Scrap Steel Scrap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Benxi Steel Scrap

7.6.1 Benxi Steel Scrap Steel Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Steel Scrap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Benxi Steel Scrap Steel Scrap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 CSC

7.7.1 CSC Steel Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Steel Scrap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 CSC Steel Scrap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Evraz Group

7.8.1 Evraz Group Steel Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Steel Scrap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Evraz Group Steel Scrap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Fangda Steel Scrap

7.9.1 Fangda Steel Scrap Steel Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Steel Scrap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Fangda Steel Scrap Steel Scrap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Gerdau

7.10.1 Gerdau Steel Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Steel Scrap Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Gerdau Steel Scrap Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Hebei Steel Scrap Group

7.12 Hyundai Steel Scrap

7.13 IMIDRO

7.14 JFE

7.15 Jianlong Group

7.16 Jingye Steel Scrap

7.17 Jiuquan Steel Scrap

7.18 JSW

7.19 Maanshan Steel Scrap

7.20 Metinvest

7.21 MMK

7.22 NSSMC

Continued…..

