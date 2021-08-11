Step Up And Step Down Transformer Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During – 2018 – 2028

Step Up and Step Down Transformer Market: Introduction

After the commercialization of the smart grid technology and the deployment of such grids all over the world, there has been an upsurge in demand for the step up and step down transformer. Step up and step down transformer being one of the fundamental part of the electrification systems has found its new role in the globally popular grid network which is increasing its demand and bringing new growth opportunity for step up and step down transformer.

Step up and step down transformers are used at different places for different functionality. Step-up transformers are used at power stations where they are used to produce very high voltages needed for the transmission of electricity through the national grid power lines. As there high voltages are dangerous to be used in the home, so the step-down transformers are used locally to reduce the voltage to safe levels. These plays a very important part in the electrification process as without step-up transformers, it would be very difficult and complex to provide electricity to every area due to losses and without step-down transformer, it would be too dangerous to use the electrical products due to high voltage circuits which can lead to electric shocks.

Step Up and Step Down Transformer Market: Drivers and Challenges

Some of the drivers for the step up and step down transformer market is recent focus on power and industrial markets and continuous investment in the same. The other factors which are fueling the market growth is the deployment of the smart grids globally, which needs these step up and step down transformer for the distribution process and the renewable capacity addition and replacements. The other factors which are driving the growth for step up and step down transformer are blanket agreements which spans multiple years, increased partnerships between EPCs and utilities, huge potential in HVDC market and introduction of transformer oil alternatives which absorbs the heat produced by the alternating current.

One of the restraint for step up and step down transformer market is the complex and time consuming process for the selection and deployment of these transformers due to the quality checks and regulation involved.

Step Up and Step Down Transformer Market: Segmentation

The step up and step down transformer market can be segmented into rating, output, cooling type, pricing, application and region.

On the basis of rating the step up and step down transformer market can be divided into;

Small

Medium

Large

On the basis of output the step up and step down transformer market can be segmented into;

Step-down

Step-up

On the basis of cooling type the step up and step down transformer market can be segmented into;

Oil Cooled

Air Cooled

On the basis of pricing the step up and step down transformer market can be segmented into;

High Priced

Medium Priced

Low Priced

On the basis of application the step up and step down transformer market can be segmented into;

Power Transformers

Distribution transformers

Step Up and Step Down Transformer Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of the step up and step down transformer market are: ABB, Siemens, General Electric, Schneider Electric, CG Power and Industrial Solution Limited, Hammond Power Solutions Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc., SPX Transformer Solutions Inc., Eaton, WEG, Fuji Electric, Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group, Kirloskar Electric, MGM Transformer Company, Prima Transformers, Synergy Transformers, Virginia Transformer, and Others.