Stick PC Market Top Key Vendors are sus (Taiwan), Archos (France), Azulle (U.S.), Chenzi (China), Hannspree (Taiwan), iBall

A stick PC is a single board computer resembling a stick cased in a small casing much like a USB flash drive. Stick PC or PC on a stick can be plugged directly into an HDMI compatible monitor or TV to provide complete experience of a personal computer. It is mainly designed for programs which are light along with social networking, media streaming, web browsing, and video chatting. Also called compute sticks, stick PC devices can be paired with Bluetooth wireless mouse and keyboard for user inputs. However, we can also use USB port on stick PC as an input for USB wired mouse and keyboard. Powered by Atom system on a chip by Intel or ARM, the PC on a stick device use either Windows 10 or Windows 8.1 or Linux distribution, especially Ubuntu as the operating system for the device. Stick PC was introduced first in 2003. One of the disadvantages of PC on a stick is lack of the full power and functionality of laptop, PC, and traditional desktop.

Advantages of PC on a stick include low energy usage and inexpensive pricing. Its portability makes it versatile and attractive for consumers. Many stick PCs have built-in Wi-Fi and on-board storage. Many activities are feasible using stick PC such as edit photos and files, stream media, and create projects. Stick PCs allow consumers to carry computer and access data on devices having HDMI port such as TV or laptop. They can also be used with interactive flat panels and projectors. The stick PC market is in its initial stage with less competition among vendors, hence negligible price wars and reduction in selling price. However, low cost of the product may drive the product volumes which is likely to further help manufacturers in scaling the production and reducing costs. The increase in adoption of PC on a stick is expected to lead toward development of digital content.

One of the key drivers of the market includes rise in implementation of online learning methods which are accessed from remote locations using PC on a stick. Semiconductor miniaturization is another factor leading to the growth of the stick PC market. Increase in need of portable devices for accessing data, rise in demand for low energy consuming devices, and soar in demand for low cost portable devices are the factors driving the growth of the PC on a stick market.

The market can be segmented based on the geography which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is projected a high growth in the global market during the forecast period. Major contributors to the increase in market demand for stick PC are the developing countries such as India and China. These countries are still adopting digital infrastructure in the K-12 segment which is likely to be driving the demand to provide instructors and students some digital learning facilities using these necessary devices. This factor is expected to further augment the market for PC on a stick in these countries. Also, large number of foreign universities are providing online courses in these countries which is likely to further lead the growth of the market. The market can also be segmented based on end-user such as household and commercial.