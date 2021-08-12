3D Imaging Market – Up-To-Date Analyses Of Market Trends And Technological Improvements

3D imaging has wide-ranging applications in design, entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, defense, and construction. The increasing investment in research and development by leading companies is expected to give impetus to the global 3D imaging market. Swift change in technology of digital capture, display, and record is boosting the adoption of 3D imaging technology. Besides this, the evolution in technology is expected to impact the market positively. It is also expected to gain from the rising demand witnessed in defense and entertainment sectors.

The increasing use of 3D imaging technologies and solutions is aiding expansion of medical imaging industry. Rising prevalence of chronic disease has boosted the need for medical diagnostics tests and complex surgeries. Furthermore, the increasing application of 3D imaging in gynecology, obstetrics, and dentistry is driving the global 3D imaging market. The healthcare industry is contributing the larger share in the 3D imaging market and expected to be dominant over forecast period.

Wide-ranging applications of 3D imaging in construction and entertainment industry is augmenting growth of the global 3D imaging market. Emerging applications of 3D imaging technology in defense are majorly fuelling growth of the global 3D imaging market owing rising need for defense instruments and machineries to ensure safety.

However, high cost of 3D imaging technology and solutions is crimping growth of the global 3D imaging market. Nonetheless, emergence of 4D technology coupled with cost effectiveness of 3D technology over 4D is creating lucrative growth opportunities for key players in the global 3D imaging market.

The 3D imaging market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Of these, North America is dominating the global market owing to early adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Presence of numerous players is another factor that is contributing towards the expansion of the market in the region.

Europe is expected to account for the second largest share of revenue owing to presence of larger manufacturer of automotive, high industrial automation, and defense machineries manufacturers in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth in the global 3D imaging market owing to rising consumer electronics industry, improving healthcare sector, and defense technologies in the region.