Absolute Rotary Encoders Market 2019 | Industry Analysis | Growth Opportunities | Forecast 2024

A rotary encoder, also called a shaft encoder, is an electro-mechanical device that converts the angular position or motion of a shaft or axle to an analog or digital code.

Absolute Rotary Encoders industry is relatively fragmented with fierce competition. Heidenhain is the world leading manufacturer in global Absolute Rotary Encoders market with the market share of 18.16%, in terms of revenue, followed by Tamagawa, Nemicon, P+F, TR Electronic, Baumer, Kuebler, Danaher(Hengstler), Omron, Koyo, BEI, Sick, Yuheng Optics, ELCO, Wuxi CREATE, Roundss, Sanfeng and Shanghai HOUDE. The top 18 listed companies accounted for 86% of the revenue market share in 2017.

North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are the largest consumption regions, occupied about 95% of market share, in terms of volume. More than 38.16% of Absolute Rotary Encoders products were put into the Europe market. And Europe market is expected to keep being the biggest market with market share of 35.68% in 2023.

Multi-Turn

Single-Turn

Healthcare

Machine Tool

Consumer Electronics

Assembly Equipment

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

