Adult EEG Cap Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Adult EEG cap is kind of medical consumables, used to hold the electrodes in place to the subject’s head during routine EEG tests for children. With the development of medical industry, adult EEG cap has a huge market potential

Adult EEG cap is assembled by three parts: elastic cap, electrode and lead wire. With the development of adult EEG cap, raw materials’ manufacturers are also benefited from the adult EEG cap industry in some extent.

The worldwide market for Adult EEG Cap is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 26 million US$ in 2024, from 25 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Adult EEG Cap in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Brain Products

ANT Neuro

Compumedics Neuroscan

BIOPAC

Mitsar Medical

GTEC

Electrical Geodesics

BioSemi

Mind Media

Neuroelectrics

ADInstruments

Nova Tech EEG

Magandmore

Brain Master

EEG Info

TELEMEDX

Inomed

NR Sign

NIRX

Electro-cap

Brain Homecare

Greentek

Qingdao Bright

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High – purity tin electrode

Ag/AgCl electrode

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medical

Research

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Adult EEG Cap Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 High – purity tin electrode

1.2.2 Ag/AgCl electrode

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Medical

1.3.2 Research

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Brain Products

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Adult EEG Cap Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Brain Products Adult EEG Cap Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 ANT Neuro

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Adult EEG Cap Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 ANT Neuro Adult EEG Cap Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Compumedics Neuroscan

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Adult EEG Cap Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Compumedics Neuroscan Adult EEG Cap Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 BIOPAC

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Adult EEG Cap Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 BIOPAC Adult EEG Cap Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Mitsar Medical

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Adult EEG Cap Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Mitsar Medical Adult EEG Cap Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 GTEC

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Adult EEG Cap Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 GTEC Adult EEG Cap Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Electrical Geodesics

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Adult EEG Cap Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Electrical Geodesics Adult EEG Cap Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

