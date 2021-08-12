Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts Global 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 90 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Snapshot

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are electronic components installed in vehicles, which present an intelligent driving experience to the driver. These systems comprise of unique sensors such as ultrasonic, image, RADAR, LiDAR, infrared and LASER. Deploying ADAS to enhance comfort levels and ensure safety and security on road is the majorly growing trend within the automobile sector. The implementation of ADAS has been considered as a revolution as it provides dynamic features such as adaptive.As an initial stage of automatic driving, ADAS’s promotion received support from several countries, such as NHSTA Level 0-Level 4 (Manual, ADAS, PA, HA, FA), the German VDA rating (PA, HA, FA)

The global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System

Park Assist

Blind Spot Detection

Others

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Continental Ag

Delphi Automotive PLC

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Autoliv Inc

Denso Corporation

Valeo

Magna International

Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.

Hella Kgaa Hueck and Co.

Ficosa International S.A.

Mobileye NV

Mando Corp.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Tass international

Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market during the forecast period.

The prime factors expected to drive the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market

