Air Handling Units Market 2019 | Industry Analysis | Growth Opportunities | Forecast 2024

Snapshot

Air handling unit (AHU), also referred to as air handler, and is a central air conditioning unit that handles the air circulating within the entire HVAC system. It is among the most crucial components to be considered in designing air conditioning system. AHU is an integrated unit comprising various equipment such as fans, filters, air-control dampers, heating/cooling coils and others. The prime purpose behind using AHU is to accumulate and mix the outdoor air with the indoor circulating air.

The global air handling unit market comprises several large companies with diversified operations apart from the air handling segment. Innovation in building design and increased focus on energy efficiency of building structures have created many opportunities for air handling unit manufacturers to increase their foothold in this market.

The major players are TICA, Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Carrier, GREE, Trane, EUROKLIMAT, King Air, Dunhan-Bush, DunAn, Sinko, Air Master, Munters Air Treatment, AL-KO, TROX, Nortek Global HVAC and etc.

Market Segment as follows:

Product Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

<15,000 m3/h

15,000-50,000 m3/h

>50,000 m3/h

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

TICA

Daikin Industries

Johnson Controls

Carrier

GREE

Trane

EUROKLIMAT

King Air

Dunhan-Bush

DunAn

Sinko

Air Master

Munters Air Treatment

AL-KO

TROX

Nortek Global HVAC

Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Commercial

Industrial

Other

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand and Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

