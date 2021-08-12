Artificial Intelligence and RegTech Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2018-2026

Regulatory technology (RegTech) is a group of companies that help businesses to comply with regulatory challenges in the financial services sector by using innovative techniques. RegTech companies, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies work in collaboration with each other to meet the regulatory needs of financial authorities. RegTech utilizes advance technologies such as cloud computing and Big Data for sharing of regulatory information so as to identify, reduce, and avoid the risks of regulatory failure. For a long time, before the emergence of RegTech, financial and regulatory bodies used to work manually to process the data from financial organizations to confirm adherence to regulations mandated by the authorities. However, with the tremendous increase in financial data, the manual process became expensive and time consuming. This has led to the integration of artificial intelligence to automate the process of predicting potential risks to a business.

The artificial intelligence and RegTech market is being supported and driven by the increasing data from financial organizations such as banks, investment agencies, and insurance companies due to the increased awareness about stock exchange, investment banking, and the concept of Bitcoin among common people. Moreover, integration of artificial intelligence into RegTech has made the compliance process much easier by means of automation as compared to the manual process. This has increased the adoption of artificial intelligence and RegTech and is expected to drive the growth of the artificial intelligence and RegTech market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

The global artificial intelligence and RegTech market can be segmented on the basis of project type, enterprise, end-use industry, and geography. Based on project type, the artificial intelligence and RegTech market can be segmented into employee surveillance, compliance data management, fraud prevention, audit trail, and others. In terms of enterprise, the artificial intelligence and RegTech market can be segmented into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. The enterprise size is defined on the basis of number of employees and geographic presence of an enterprise. The end-use industry segment can be bifurcated into IT and telecommunication, BFSI, healthcare, energy and utility, and others.

Geographically, the global artificial intelligence and RegTech market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The artificial intelligence and RegTech market is expected to grow at a decent rate in developed regions such as North America and Europe due to increasing number of financial service organizations such as investment banks and brokerage firms. The major countries expected to contribute to the growth of the artificial intelligence and RegTech market in these regions are the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Germany, and France. Moreover, in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, the artificial intelligence and RegTech market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 These are expected to be the most promising markets for artificial intelligence and RegTech due to significant investment in the BFSI industry. The corporate data in countries such as India and China is expected to rise exponentially because of government initiatives on implementation of cloud based services in several industries including BFSI, education, and healthcare. This is expected to positively support the growth of the artificial intelligence and RegTech market across Asia Pacific during the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

Some of the significant players in the global artificial intelligence and RegTech market includes White & Case LLP, Ayasdi, Inc., Silverfinch, CheckRecipient Limited, AlgoDynamix, FundApps Ltd, Sysxnet Limited, FundRecs.com, AQMetrics, CORLYTICS, QUARULE, INC., IdentityMind Global, Trulioo, KYC Exchange Net AG, Open Source Investor Services, and TRUNOMI.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

