Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market to Partake Significant Development During 2017 – 2025

Overview:-

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) System mainly works on the basis of optical character recognition technology (OCR) to read the number plates and extracts the alphanumeric characters of the license plate equipped on the vehicles and stores the captured data in image format. Automatic number plate recognition systems uses either closed circuit televisions or the cameras specially designed for the number plate recognition. Automatic number plate recognition system uses infrared lighting which allows the camera to capture images and recognize the characters in the number plates at any given point of time and with change in configuration the cameras also capture the images of the driver as well. Infrared lighting used for automatic number plate recognition allows to capture the images of the vehicles which are moving at high speed with good image quality. Automatic number plate recognition systems uses algorithms which enables the software used for automatic number plate recognition to identify the number plates. Automatic number plate recognition system is used for various applications like traffic monitoring, law enforcement, and toll collection. Deployment of automatic number plate recognition system takes place in two approaches, one approach allows the entire process to be performed at the lane location on real-time basis, and the other approach transmits all the images from many lanes to a remote computer location and performs the OCR process at flexible timings.

Automatic number plate recognition system market: Drivers and Challenges

The growth of automatic number plate recognition system is mainly driven by increasing demand of these systems for traffic monitoring and control, collecting data for toll at public and private places. These systems are preferred by police and law enforcement agencies for ensuring proper security and surveillance. Rise in number of vehicle thefts and increasing criminal activities are also helping the automatic number plate market to grow in the near future

Inconsistency in the design of the number plates makes the manufactures to construct better algorithms and recognize the characters. This factor is hindering the growth of the automatic number plate recognition system market.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19813

Automatic number plate recognition system market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, automatic number plate recognition system market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe automatic number plate recognition system market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Automatic number plate recognition system market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Automatic number plate recognition system market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market: Segmentation

By Type Fixed ANPR Systems Mobile ANPR Systems Portable ANPR Systems

By Component Hardware Software

By Application Traffic Management Law Enforcement Electronic Toll Collection Parking Management Access Control



To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/19813

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System market: competition landscape

Key Vendors for Automatic Number Plate Recognition System market include 3M Co, Q-Free ASA, ARH Inc., Vigilant Solutions Inc., NDI Recognitions Systems Ltd., Elsag North America LLC, CA Traffic Ltd., Captec Ltd., ClearView Communications, COBAN Technologies Inc., DTK Software, FLIR Systems, and Gtechna Inc.