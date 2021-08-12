Automotive Coated Fabrics Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2024

Coated Fabrics is the fabrics coated, covered, or treated with various substances to make them stronger and more resistant to weathering elements. Coating substances include rubber, resins, plastics, PVC, oil finishes, etc. Today very sophisticated coated fabrics are available. This report studies the Automotive Coated Fabrics market, coated fabrics are used in the Automotive as they are rot-proof, dirt & oil-repellent, mildew resistant, water resistant, and UV resistant. They improve material durability, and are weather & corrosion resistant. They also provide improvements in passenger safety and provide superior comfort in seating.

Scope of the Report:

The demand for polymer-coated fabric is very high in various applications due to its superior properties such as resistance to dirt, oil, UV, and water. Some of the key players in the coated fabrics market include Continental, Spradling International, Canadian General-Tower (CGT), Saint-Gobain, Highland Industries, Uniroyal, Haartz, OMNOVA Solutions, Cotting, Trelleborg, Morbern, Natroyal Group and Wuxi Double Elephant, etc. The market exhibits a degree of consolidation owing to the vertical integration across the value chain by major players in order to lower the production cost by reduction of the logistics.

The worldwide market for Automotive Coated Fabrics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 7420 million US$ in 2024, from 5950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Coated Fabrics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Continental

Spradling International

Canadian General-Tower(CGT)

Saint-Gobain

Highland Industries

Uniroyal

Haartz

OMNOVA Solutions

Cotting

Trelleborg

Morbern

Natroyal Group

Wuxi Double Elephant

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rubber

Polymer

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Seating

Door Panels and Consoles

Instrument Panels

Air Bags

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Coated Fabrics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Coated Fabrics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Coated Fabrics in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Coated Fabrics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Coated Fabrics Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Rubber

1.2.2 Polymer

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Seating

1.3.2 Door Panels and Consoles

1.3.3 Instrument Panels

1.3.4 Air Bags

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Continental

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive Coated Fabrics Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Continental Automotive Coated Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Spradling International

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive Coated Fabrics Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Spradling International Automotive Coated Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Canadian General-Tower(CGT)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive Coated Fabrics Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Canadian General-Tower(CGT) Automotive Coated Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Saint-Gobain

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive Coated Fabrics Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Saint-Gobain Automotive Coated Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Highland Industries

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive Coated Fabrics Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Highland Industries Automotive Coated Fabrics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

