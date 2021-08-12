Automotive Roof Rails Market: Technological Growth Map Over Time To Understand The Industry Growth Rate

Automotive roof rails are set up on the roof of the vehicle. Roof rails are either vehicle-fitted by the OEMs or they can be attached as per requirement. Several light commercial vehicles have OEM-fitted roof rails. Passenger vehicles that are employed for commercial purposes or used for traveling purposes are likely to be fitted with roof rails.

Rise in demand for light commercial vehicles is likely to drive the demand for roof rails. Increase in preference for traveling and road trips among consumers is likely to propel the market for automotive roof rails. Some consumers prefer automotive roof rails in order to improve the exterior esthetic appearance of the vehicle, which is estimated to boost the demand for roof rails. Advancements in materials and designs of the automotive roof rails are likely to propel the automotive roof rails market. Some vehicles, such as sedans, are not fitted with roof rails, they are likely to hamper the appearance of the vehicle, which is a major factor restraining the automotive roof rails market.

The global automotive roof rails market can be segmented based on material, type, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography.

Based on material, the automotive roof rails market can be divided into aluminum alloy, composite plastic, and others. Aluminum alloy provides strength to withstand load and possess a longer lifespan. Composite materials are being developed in order to make the components light and provide the strength as same as metal. Hence, these are more effective for usage as automotive roof rails.

Based on type, the automotive roof rails market can be classified into roof mount, gutter, raised rails, and others. Roof mounts are generally provided by OEMs. The raised rails segment dominated the aftermarket segment of the automotive roof rails market.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive roof rails market can be bifurcated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchback, sedan, and SUV/MPV. Sedans are less likely to be seen with roof rails. The SUV/MPV sub-segment leads the passenger vehicle segment. Commercial vehicles is sub-segmented as light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. Among commercial vehicle segment, light commercial vehicle dominates the automotive roof rails market.

Based on sales channel, the automotive roof rails market can be divided into OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is likely to hold a major share of the automotive roof rails market.

In terms of region, the automotive roof rails market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a major share of the market owing to the higher production of vehicles in the region.

Hence, the automotive roof rails market is highly fragmented. Major players operating in the market include VDL Hapro B.V., Thule Group, BOSAL, Magna International, Inc., Rhino-Rack, MINTH Group Limited, JAC Products, Cruzber S.A., Yakima Products Inc., and Atera GmbH. Apart from these players, various regional players manufacture roof rails and provide them to consumers in the aftermarket.