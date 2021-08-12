Bandwidth on Demand (BoD) Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2018-2026

Bandwidth on demand (BoD) is a service for automatic bandwidth provisioning. Bandwidth on demand addresses customers’ need for fluctuating bandwidth and this results in customers paying only for the data they use. BoD allows different data transmission rates, depending on the customer’s request, application, and data transmission capability of the system. The bandwidth on demand market consists of instant as well as scheduled service models. The scheduled service model allows to reserve the increased bandwidth in advance. In the instant model, the network quickly responds to bandwidth modification requests from users. The bandwidth on demand market is highly regulated and it complies with specifications such as the UNI interface specifications as defined by the optical interworking forum (OIF). Bandwidth on demand networks are either shared or dedicated. A shared network is used by multiple users, resulting in greater network utilization and lower cost-per-bit. On the other hand, a dedicated network is dedicated to a single user. Bandwidth on demand services are primarily charged based on the network usage time and bandwidth associated with the connection.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/8162

The increased use of cloud and over-the-top services, increased mobility, and transient relationships among an open ecosystem of digital businesses have increased the demand for bandwidth on demand. The bandwidth on demand service helps operators deal with bursty and uncertain data traffic. Hence, it has gained increasing attention from both vendors and carriers. However, issues related to security, policies, billing, and authentication pose a challenge to the market. With the deepening of research and maturity of technology, bandwidth on demand services are expected to offer more flexibility, manageability, and efficiency in the near future. Bandwidth on demand is scalable. It enables enterprises to scale the network bandwidth to aid cloud applications in providing strong security over the network when the cloud is being accessed. Expansion of private and industrial sectors is likely to boost the market during the forecast period. However, traditional networks are not complex and dynamic enough to deliver network services under this new technology paradigm. This factor poses a challenge to the bandwidth on demand market.

The global bandwidth on demand market can be segmented based on service model, end-user industry, deployment type, and region. Based on service model, the market can be classified into instant bandwidth on demand and scheduled bandwidth on demand. The demand for instant bandwidth on demand is expected to increase during the forecast period, due to the flexibility it offers. Based on deployment type, the bandwidth on demand market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Based on end-user industry, the market can be segregated into retail, IT & telecom, sports, media & entertainment, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and others. Rising applications in a diverse range of end-user industries present significant growth opportunities to the bandwidth on demand market.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/8162

In terms of region, the global bandwidth on demand market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for IT services and systems in countries such as India and China in the region. In the next few years, the bandwidth on demand market in North America is expected to be driven by significant research and development activities and technological maturity of data centers and network infrastructure in the region. The bandwidth on demand market in Europe has profited, primarily due to initiatives taken by governments of certain countries in the region.

Key players operating in the global bandwidth on demand market are BT Group plc, Ciena Corporation, Corsa Technology Inc., Airtel India, YOU Broadband India Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Broadband Solutions Pty Ltd, Verizon Partner Solutions, and GEANT. Emergence of local players is expected to offer growth opportunities to the global bandwidth on demand market during the forecast period. Increasing usage across industries and government initiatives for encouraging vendors and startups to venture into the market are expected to continue to drive the global bandwidth on demand market during the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

View Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/it-and-telecommunication/8162/bandwidth-on-demand-bod-market-research-reports

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]