Biomass Briquette Fuel Market: Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2024

Biomass pellet fuel is biofuels made from compressed organic matter or biomass. Wood pellets are the most common type of pellet fuel and are generally made from compacted sawdust and related industrial wastes from the milling of lumber, manufacture of wood products and furniture, and construction. Other industrial waste sources include empty fruit bunches, palm kernel shells, coconut shells, and tree tops and branches discarded during logging operations.

This report studies the Biomass Briquette Fuel Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in developed countries, the Biomass Fuel industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R and D capability, and leading technical level. With the development of Chinese Biomass Fuel industry production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Biomass Fuel industry situation in the past few years, the current demand for Biomass Molding Fuel product is relatively low. In the coming years, as the environmental standards are more and more strict, biomass fuel market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Although biomass Biomass Briquette Fuel brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends that the new entrants just having money but without technical advantages and upstream/downstream support should not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Biomass Briquette Fuel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 10900 million US$ in 2024, from 6760 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Biomass Briquette Fuel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

German Pellets

Enviva

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group

Pacific BioEnergy Corporation

Vyborgskaya Cellulose

Rentech

Graanul Invest Group

RWE Innogy

Lignetics

E-pellets

Drax Biomass

General Biofuels

BlueFire Renewables

Pfeifer Group

Biomass Secure Power

Viridis Energy

Westervelt

Energex

Fram Renewable Fuels

Protocol Energy

Premium Pellet Ltd.

Granules LG

Enova Energy Group

Corinith Wood Pellets

Maine Woods Pellet

Appalachian Wood Pellets

Bear Mountain Forest Prod

Agropellets

West Oregon Wood Prod

Bayou Wood Pellets

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bulk Biomass Briquette

Biomass Pellet

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power generation

Residential and commercial heating

Other

Highlights of the Global Biomass Briquette Fuel report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Biomass Briquette Fuel market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Biomass Briquette Fuel market.

Chapter 1, to describe Biomass Briquette Fuel Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Biomass Briquette Fuel , with sales, revenue, and price of Biomass Briquette Fuel , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Biomass Briquette Fuel for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Biomass Briquette Fuel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Biomass Briquette Fuel sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

