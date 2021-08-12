Biopesticide Market Share,Trends,Supply,Sales,Key Players Analysis,Demand and Forecast 2024

Biopesticides are made from naturally occurring substances that controls pests by non-toxic mechanisms and in ecofriendly manner. They may be derived from animals (e.g. nematodes), plants (Chrysanthemum, Azadirachta) and microorganisms (e.g. Bacillus thuringiensis, Trichoderma, Nucleopolyhedrosis virus), and include living organisms (natural enemies), their products (phytochemicals, microbial products) or byproducts (semiochemicals). Hence biopesticides pose less threat to the environment and human health. They are generally less toxic than chemical pesticides, often target-specific, have little or no residual effects and have acceptability for use in organic farming.

Scope of the Report:

South USA is the main consumption base with consumption share of 66.01% in 2014, while West USA holds 8.63% consumption share and Northeast USA holds 9.26% consumption share in 2014.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investment entering the field.

The worldwide market for Biopesticide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Biopesticide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Valent BioSciences

Certis USA

BASF

Bayer

Isagro

Marrone Bio Innovations

Neudorff

Bioworks

Koppert

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Microbial Pesticides

Biochemical Pesticides

Plant-Incorporated-Protectants

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Insect Control

Weed Control

Plant Disease Control

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Biopesticide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Biopesticide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Biopesticide in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Biopesticide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Biopesticide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Biopesticide Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Microbial Pesticides

1.2.2 Biochemical Pesticides

1.2.3 Plant-Incorporated-Protectants

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Insect Control

1.3.2 Weed Control

1.3.3 Plant Disease Control

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Valent BioSciences

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Biopesticide Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Valent BioSciences Biopesticide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Certis USA

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Biopesticide Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Certis USA Biopesticide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 BASF

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Biopesticide Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 BASF Biopesticide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Bayer

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Biopesticide Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Bayer Biopesticide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Isagro

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Biopesticide Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Isagro Biopesticide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

