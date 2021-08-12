BUDGET HOTELS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Budget Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Budget Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
All Seasons Hotels
B&B Hotels
Balladins Hotels
Campanile
Comfort
Days INn
dolby hotels
econo lodge
etap
express by holiday inn
formule1
future inns
hotel bannatyne
ibis
innkeeper’s lodge
wetherspoon lodges
sleep inn
super 8
capsule inn shimbashi
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Students
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Budget Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Budget Hotels development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Budget Hotels Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Budget Hotels Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Students
1.5.3 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Budget Hotels Market Size
2.2 Budget Hotels Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Budget Hotels Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Budget Hotels Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Budget Hotels Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Budget Hotels Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Budget Hotels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Budget Hotels Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Budget Hotels Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Budget Hotels Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Budget Hotels Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 All Seasons Hotels
12.1.1 All Seasons Hotels Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Budget Hotels Introduction
12.1.4 All Seasons Hotels Revenue in Budget Hotels Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 All Seasons Hotels Recent Development
12.2 B&B Hotels
12.2.1 B&B Hotels Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Budget Hotels Introduction
12.2.4 B&B Hotels Revenue in Budget Hotels Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 B&B Hotels Recent Development
12.3 Balladins Hotels
12.3.1 Balladins Hotels Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Budget Hotels Introduction
12.3.4 Balladins Hotels Revenue in Budget Hotels Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Balladins Hotels Recent Development
12.4 Campanile
12.4.1 Campanile Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Budget Hotels Introduction
12.4.4 Campanile Revenue in Budget Hotels Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Campanile Recent Development
12.5 Comfort
12.5.1 Comfort Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Budget Hotels Introduction
12.5.4 Comfort Revenue in Budget Hotels Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Comfort Recent Development
12.6 Days INn
12.6.1 Days INn Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Budget Hotels Introduction
12.6.4 Days INn Revenue in Budget Hotels Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Days INn Recent Development
12.7 dolby hotels
12.7.1 dolby hotels Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Budget Hotels Introduction
12.7.4 dolby hotels Revenue in Budget Hotels Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 dolby hotels Recent Development
12.8 econo lodge
12.8.1 econo lodge Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Budget Hotels Introduction
12.8.4 econo lodge Revenue in Budget Hotels Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 econo lodge Recent Development
12.9 etap
12.9.1 etap Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Budget Hotels Introduction
12.9.4 etap Revenue in Budget Hotels Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 etap Recent Development
12.10 express by holiday inn
12.10.1 express by holiday inn Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Budget Hotels Introduction
12.10.4 express by holiday inn Revenue in Budget Hotels Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 express by holiday inn Recent Development
Continued…..
