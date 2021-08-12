Cell Culture Cryoware Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2025

Cryowares are cryogenic lab consumables and play a major role in cryopreservation of cell cultures. These Cryowares includes storage vials, tubes, vial canes along with associated tags, labels and markers, racks, boxes and coolers. Cryopreservation is where the cell culture is freeze and stored at an extremely low temperature. Once the cell culture is ready, these samples are added with cryoprotective solution and added to labeled storage vials which are cooled at a set rate. The cooling temperature is important as dehydration of cells is controlled by placing the vials in a liqid nitrogen freezer. When the cell culture mixture is then thawed and processed whenever required.

Cell Culture Cryoware Market: Drivers and Restraints

The demand for cell culture cryowares is expected to propel as there has been an increase in stem cell research funding and new technologies. In January 2016, BioCision, LLC announced the expansion of its automated cell thawing technology platform so as to cater to rapidly growing industry such as cell therapy. Moreover, there has been a shift towards bioengineered products where medical experts are opting more of these procedures. Industry participants are introducing new products to offer multiple automated controls and freezing profiles. For instance, in February 2017 Polyonics expanded its existing storage labels portfolio including polyester, nylon and polymide label materials.

Cell Culture Cryoware Market: Segmentation

On the basis of products the cell culture cryoware market can be segment as:

Cryogenic Vials

Cryogenic Tubes

Cryogenic Boxes

Cryogenic Coders

Others

On the basis of application the cell culture cryoware market can be segment as:

Research Labs

Biotechnology Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Others

Cell Culture Cryoware Market: Overview

The growth of cell culture Cryowares is driven by the increasing among clinicians and cell therapy manufacturers. The potential offered by precision medicine necessitates the need to process and handle products with utmost importance. As research undertakings and funds for chronic diseases increases, the number of clinical trials and product developments is also expected to increase. This is expected to propel the need for cell culture cryoware. There has also been an increasing investment on biobanks by regional partners to address various problems related to human health. In February 2017, Great North Neonatal Biobank was formed through a collaborative effort to help in the research related to problems associated with premature birth.

Cell Culture Cryoware Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, cell culture cryoware market has been divided into five regions including North- America, Asia- Pacific, Middle-East & Africa, Latin America and Europe. North America dominated the North America region as the amount of research funding and the number of clinical trials undertaken are relatively high as compared to other regions. Moreover, stem cell research and biobanking are also driving the cell culture cryoware market. In February 2017, the National Fragile XC Foundation (NFXF) launched NFXF Biobank. The samples collected would be used for focused biomarker research. Asia Pacific is fastest growing region as country such as India is a hub for clinical research. Factors such as infrastructure, economic workforce and cost has increased the number of research labs in past years, increasing the need for more cell culture Cryowares.

Cell Culture Cryoware Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the cell culture cryoware market participants are WHEATON Science Products, USA Scientific, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma Aldrich, Heathrow Scientific LLC, Electron Microscopy Sciences, Corning Incorporated, Bel-Art Products, Argos Technologies, Inc., Biosigma S.r.l.