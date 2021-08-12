Cervical Dilators Market Recent Developments, Share, Revenue & Forecast (2018 – 2026)

A cervical dilator is a special surgical instrument used to induce dilation of the cervix. Cervical dilator can be used in a number of medical procedures including child birth, gynecological surgery, induced abortion, PAP smear test, treatment of vaginismus, and to perform cervical cutterage such as biopsy. Generally, the cervical opening is narrow, unless a woman is in labor before childbirth. A number of gynecological procedures require the cervix to be open. A cervical dilator gently opens the cervix without harming the patient, allowing the doctor to have access to the uterus and fallopian tubes. A number of different types of cervical dilators are available in the market that reduce the risk of cervical injury during gynecological procedure.

The global cervical dilators market is expected to grow at rapid pace during the forecast period due to a number of factors. Rise in prevalence of various gynecological conditions such as infections, and cervical and ovarian cancer leading to increase in medical procedures is expected to augment demand for cervical dilator across the world in the near future. Rapid increase in the number of surgical procedures and rise in demand for better quality medical instruments drive demand for cervical dilators. Technological innovation leading to development of various types of products catering to specific patient needs is another key factor propelling the global cervical dilators market.

The global cervical dilators market can be segmented based on product type, application, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into metal, plastic, and osmotic. A number of metal cervical dilators are available in the market such as Hegar, Pratt, Hank, Hawkin-Ambler, and Kleegman. Plastic cervical dilators include disposable and reusable dilators. Osmotic dilators work by absorbing the moisture from the surrounding walls of cervix tissues, thereby opening the cervix slowly. The two common types of cervical dilators are laminaria (dried sea-weed tube) and synthetic dilator (man-made dry sterile sponge). Based on application, the global cervical dilators market can be categorized into diagnostic and treatment. In terms of region, the global cervical dilators market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to account for the dominant share of the global cervical dilators market between 2017 and 2025. This can be attributed to high awareness, high product adoption, strong health care infrastructure, wide range of products available, and increase in the number of patients with gynecological disorders in the region. The market in Europe is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period due to high adoption rate of technologically advanced products, increase in product affordability in the region, and rise in expenditure on health care services.

Developing countries in Asia Pacific are expected to witness rapid development during the forecast period. Increase in awareness about advanced quality products, developing health care infrastructure, price adjustments to make the product affordable in the developing region, and rise in interest of foreign investors are factors fueling the market in Asia Pacific.

Countries such as China and India are poised to be highly promising markets for cervical dilators in the near future. Rapid improvement of health care infrastructure, rise in medical tourism from the Middle East and the West for low cost health care services, and increase in emphasis on research and development in the health care sector are fuelling the market in the region.

Key players operating in the global cervical dilators market are Stingray Surgical Products, Medgyn Products, Bionic Medizintechnik, Panpac Medical, Timesco, Quick Silver Instruments, Holtex, Pelican Feminine Healthcare, Thomas Medical, Purple Surgical, and Wallach Surgical Devices.

