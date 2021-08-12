Cosmetic Implants Market Analysis Reveals explosive growth by 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cosmetic Implants Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 103 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Cosmetic implants are used to enhance the aesthetic looks of an individual and rectify the deformities caused due to accidents, trauma, and congenital disorders. Cosmetic implants have enabled convenient replacement of dysfunctional/missing body parts and it is easier for patients to regain previous loss in aesthetics, or enhance the same. Hence, the number of cosmetic implant procedures is on a continuous rise in the current scenario.

The key drivers for the market growth are emerging minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries, technological advancements such as injectable fillers and gummy bear breast implants, rising number of congenital face disorders and tooth deformities, and increasing awareness about aesthetic appearance. However, high cost of treatment, low reimbursement rates, and risk of malfunctions are expected to hinder this growth.

The global Cosmetic Implants market is valued at 6430 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cosmetic Implants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cosmetic Implants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Holdings

Johnson and Johnson

GC Aesthetics

Allergan

Sientra

Danaher Corporation

3M Company

Polytech Health and Aesthetics GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dental Implants

Breast Implants

Facial Implants

Segment by Application

Hospital

Cosmetic Club

