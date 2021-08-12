Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 118 pages with table and figures in it.

Daylight fluorescent pigments are luminescent materials that require no artificially generated energy to reflect colored light and to give off fluorescent light. Fluorescent pigments are composed of dyed organic polymers that are formulated to be solvents for the fluorescence dyestuff. In contrast to ordinary colors, light emitted from a fluorescent color adds to the light returned by simple reflection to give the glow characteristic of daylight-fluorescent materials.

This report studies the Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

The migration of the Daylight Fluorescent Pigments business to Asia, particularly China and India, continues. Since the mid-1990s, production in China and India has rapidly increased; China is now the world’s largest consumer of Daylight Fluorescent Pigments. Additional medium-tier to higher-value Daylight Fluorescent Pigments also migrates to China from North America, Europe and Japan. Production in Europe, USA and Japan continues on a downward trend as the market has become globalized and gross margins have been squeezed.

To Daylight Fluorescent Pigments global application, in 2016, paints and coatings industry account for 25% of demand, printing inks industry about 52%, plastics industry about 19% and other industries such as cosmetics for the remainder. The printing market for publication of newsprint and periodicals has fallen as a result of competition from the internet, but demand for printing inks for packaging remains strong.

Stricter environmental mandates are impacting the availability of some key ingredients. In the aftermath of the recent financial crisis, suppliers are cautious about adding capacity, and they continue to closely manage their inventory, which leaves customers vulnerable to potential stock outs in the event of supply problems or a spike in demand.

Although Daylight Fluorescent Pigments brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Daylight Fluorescent Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.4% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Daylight Fluorescent Pigments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Highlights of the Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Chapter 1, to describe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Daylight Fluorescent Pigments , with sales, revenue, and price of Daylight Fluorescent Pigments , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Daylight Fluorescent Pigments for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

