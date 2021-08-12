Demand for Fire Blanket Market to Soar from End-use Industries and Push Revenues in the Global Market

Global Fire Blanket Market: Introduction

Fire blanket is a flexible sheet either made of woven glass fiber, retardant fibers or sturdy wool treated with flame resistant chemicals. Fire blanket is intended to be used for protection against radiant heat or small fires; particularly those fires which would be difficult to handle using a fire extinguisher. Fire blankets provide additional fire safety to fire extinguishers. Water Gel blankets made of woolen fabric are soaked in hydrogel which are capable of healing burn apart from extinguishing the fire too. Fire blankets are useful for electric insulation. Fire blankets are also ideal for use in welding works. Aluminized fire blanket gives the best protection against molten and splashes. Larger fire blankets for use in laboratories and industries are made of ceramic fiber, asbestos or fiberglass. These fire blankets do not burn they tend to melt. Fire blankets are coated with silicone rubber coating to prevent fraying and absorption of oils and chemicals. The silicon rubber coating transforms into silica refractory crust when exposed to high temperatures as it is impervious to hydraulic oils, water and moisture. Silica coated blankets are health conscious substitutes for asbestos and ceramic fibers. Aluminum coated blankets are heat reflective blankets with a protective film. Fire blankets also act as insulation covers owing to their physical and thermal properties. Fire blankets are good substitutes for wet chemical extinguishers especially in the regions involving hot oils.

Global Fire Blanket Market: Dynamics

As growth in urbanization and concerns relating to safety increase, the demand for fire blanket is expected to grow rapidly. To avoid the costly damages and possible fines to human life and business, the need to implement and follow the safety codes has made the use of fire protection equipment a necessity worldwide. Owing to increase in demand for its thermal properties and physical characteristics a rise in demand in the fire protection equipment will be the driving factors for Global Fire Blanket Market with an increase in applications in its different end-users.

Fire protection and prevention codes have been developed by state and municipal agencies, industrial experts and infrastructural designers as a lot of fire accidents take place in the industrializations of the emerging economies leading to loss of life and property. To reduce this number worldwide the adaption of fire protection equipment is highly recommended which thereby creates opportunities for the Global Fire Blanket Market.

Trend of personal protective equipment has arose. As the demand for protective personal equipment is raised there will be significant growth of the Global Fire Blanket Market. There may be slow growth of the Global Fire Blanket Market due to lack of awareness of this fire protection asset. Also, the perception that fire blanket is not as productive as compared to other fire protection equipment may hamper the growth.

Global Fire Blanket Market: Segmentation

The Global Fire Blanket Market is based on

Segmentation by material type

Glass fiber

Asbestos

Cotton

Others

Segmentation by coating

Aluminized

Acrylic

Silicone

Others

Segmentation by applications

Light duty

Heavy duty

Segmentation by end-users

Manufacturing plants

Foundries

Daycare and disaster management services

Others

Global Fire Blanket Market: Region-wise Outlook

The Global Fire Blanket Market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and others. Owing to the rapid urbanization and extensive industrialization the emerging economies of India, China and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to boost the Global Fire Blanket Market. North America holds the largest share for the Global Fire Blanket Market throughout the forecast period. Europe follows North America by holding the second largest share in the Global Fire Blanket Market.

Global Fire Blanket Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the Global Fire Blanket Market are ECOSAFE sa, Tyco, Texpack, Auburn Manufacturing Inc, ADL Insulflex Inc, BST Thermal Protection Products Co. Ltd, EC Plaza Network Inc, IC International Limited, Honeywell International Inc, Jactone Products Limited, Water-Jel Technologies.