Digital Payment Market Influential Trends with Key Highlights 2024 – Alipay, Tencent, Aci Worldwide, Adyen, Aliant Payment Systems, Aurus, Authorize.Net and Others
Digital payment include payment gateway solutions, payment processing solutions, payment wallet solutions, payment security and fraud management solutions, and POS solutions. Digital payment services are classified into professional services and managed services. The payment gateway solutions subsegment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Payment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Leading Digital Payment Market Players
Alipay
Tencent
Aci Worldwide
Adyen
Aliant Payment Systems
Aurus
Authorize.Net
Bluesnap
Chetu
Dwolla
Financial Software And Systems
First Data
Fiserv
Global Payments
Net 1 Ueps Technologies
Novatti
Paypal
Paysafe
Payu
Six Payment Services
Stripe
Total System Services
Wex
Wirecard
Worldline
Worldpay
Yapstone
This study considers the Digital Payment value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Payment Gateway Solutions
Payment Wallet Solutions
Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions
POS Solutions
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
MNOs
Financial Institutions (Banks)
Payment Network
Intermediaries
Merchants
Customers
Global Digital Payment Market – Regional and Geographical Segment
Americas
APAC
Southeast Asia
Europe
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Research Objectives:
– To study and analyze the global Digital Payment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
– To understand the structure of Digital Payment market by identifying its various subsegments.
– Focuses on the key global Digital Payment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
– To analyze the Digital Payment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
– To project the consumption of Digital Payment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
