Electric Bicycles Market 2019 Global Growth,Share,Trends,Demand & Analysis of Top Key Players Research Report Forecasts to 2024

integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion. China is the dominant player in global electric bicycle market. In 2015, China sold 14856 K Units of electric bicycle, which accounted for 86.94% of global market. USA and Europe are also important market for electric bicycle, where the product produced there are usually high end products.

Electric bicycles is a fragmented industry with a tail of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies. The top six producers account for just 32.60% of the market.

Consumers’ demographic features vary a lot among different regions. Drivers from Europe and North America tend to see electric motorcycle and scooter more as a lifestyle or style choice (being green and fitness workout), while those from Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America use electric two-wheelers more as a practical transportation means.

The worldwide market for Electric Bicycles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 10600 million US$ in 2024, from 8220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Electric Bicycles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Brush Electric Bicycle

Brushless Electric Bicycle

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Age 40

Enquiry About Report @

