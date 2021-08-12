Electrical Appliances Market – Expansion of Retail Chains to Present Enormous Opportunities

Electrical appliances are defined as devices which use electricity to perform specific functions. A wide range of such appliances include refrigerators, wine-coolers, washing machines, tumble dryers, vacuum cleaners, steam mops, shavers, trimmers, water heaters, air conditioners, air coolers, heaters, fans, rice cookers, bread makers, toasters, irons, and juicers. A large number of companies across the world manufacture and sell such appliances, providing customers with a range of options.

One of the primary drivers of the market is higher standards of living, especially in the Asia Pacific region. As the average monthly income of households has increased, they have been able to make purchases beyond the basic human necessities. This has led households to purchase electrical appliances, which have historically been looked upon as luxury items. Another major factor driving the global electrical appliances market are the lucrative offers and the easy availability of credit schemes to purchase them. In fact, the purchase decision of nearly 70% of potential customers is positively influenced by the presence of such offers.

A major threat facing the global electrical appliances market is the fluctuations in the supply of raw materials. While companies are capable of absorbing considerable amounts of fluctuations in the product price, the instability of raw material supply can affect production as well as demand, and hence, the associated revenue, profits, and R&D investments of the companies. Another threat includes the rise of smart appliances, robots, and connected living. Electrical appliances specifically designed for such purposes present a threat of extinction to the conventional models of various electrical appliances.

Another major restraint of the global electrical appliances market is the consistent and considerable R&D investment required to develop new, more efficient, environment-friendly, smart, and connected appliances. It is a highly competitive market coupled with increasingly stringent government regulations regarding emissions of environmentally harmful chemicals. In such a scenario, the constant improvement of products is important, though this is mostly possible only by larger companies such as Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Group, and LG Electronics Inc.