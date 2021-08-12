Flame Retardant Fabric Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Flame Retardant Fabric Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Flame retardant fabric is specialized fabric designed to resist burning when exposed to open flame, explosions and arc flashes without melting. It is designated based on the time it takes for the fabric to burn. Flame retardant fabric may be naturally fire resistant because of its natural fiber weave, or treated with a fire-resistant chemical to resist heat and flames. These fabrics find major application in protective clothing industry.

This report studies the Flame Retardant Fabric Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global flame retardant fabric market was valued 3001.18 million USD in 2015, and is estimated to be worth 3508.56 million USD by 2022. In terms of volume, the production of flame retardant fabric was about 380317 K Sq.m in 2015. And it is anticipated to reach 498116 K Sq.m by 2022.

Europe is the dominate producer of flame retardant fabric, the production was 133093 K Sq.m in 2015, accounting for about 35.00% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 30.58%. And Europe and North America are expected to maintain their leadership position in the next few years.

This industry’s technical barriers is high, the core technology is the development and application of flame retardant polymers. Enterprise alliance exists, for example: Dupont produce high quality of flame retardant fiber, It has cooperation with textile enterprises by the form of a license agreement. The textile enterprises use the Dupont fiber to make fabrics. Dupont will send one only code to each piece of clothing to sell.

The worldwide market for Flame Retardant Fabric is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 3600 million US$ in 2024, from 3080 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Flame Retardant Fabric in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Milliken

Tencate

Dupont

Mount Vernon

SSM Industries

Carrington

Klopman

Trevira

Gore

Safety Components

Delcotex

ITI

Marina Textil

Arvind

Waubridge Specialty Fabrics

Schuemer

Glen Raven

Kermel

Xinxiang Xinxing

Xinxiang Yulong

Xinxiang Xinke

Xinxiang Zhuocheng

Hangzhou Xiangjun

Xinxiang Patron Saint Special Fabric

Xinxiang Jinghong

Xinxiang Yijia

SRO Protective

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Inherent Flame Retardant Fabric

Treated Flame Retardant Fabric

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Clothing

Home Textiles

Public Utility

Others

Highlights of the Global Flame Retardant Fabric report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Flame Retardant Fabric market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Flame Retardant Fabric market.

Chapter 1, to describe Flame Retardant Fabric Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Flame Retardant Fabric , with sales, revenue, and price of Flame Retardant Fabric , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Flame Retardant Fabric for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Flame Retardant Fabric market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Flame Retardant Fabric sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

