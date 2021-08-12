Functional Textiles Market to Incur Meteoric Growth During 2016-2024

Functional textiles are textiles with integrated functions of controlling or adjusting according to its application area. Functions such as temperature control, humidity control etc. are such functions which are in build upon manufacturing. The basic and mostly used fibers in the functional textiles are viscose (rayon) and polyester fibers. Besides this, the demand for such functional textiles is majorly for the active and performance type of wear. he aerothermal technology , which protects from extreme hot and cold condition is growing in functional textiles. The brand Peak Performance (ski wear) of IC Group A/S, Adidas offers such thermal insulation technology functional textiles. Energear technology of Schoeller Technologies AG receives the energy exerted by the body through far infrared rays, is also a type functional textile. Vast development in the polymer (fiber) industry, coating and finishing industries also contributes in the global functional textiles market.

The functional textiles market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from applications such as sportswear (cycling, ski sports, swimming). The spontaneous technological developments in textile and apparel industry plus the increasing customer expectations aids in driving the global functional textile market.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11962

However, functional textiles are quite expensive which are in the premium class of textiles, marks attention towards selective buyers. Thus, the cost structure might restrain the momentum of the global functional textile market.

The global functional textiles market is segmented on the basis of type, functions and application.

Based on the type of garment the global functional textiles market is segmented into:

Active wear

Performance wear

Ready to wear

Seamless wear

Based on the type of fiber the global functional textiles market is segmented into:

Polyester

Viscose

Based on the type of functions in textiles the global functional textiles market is segmented into:

Anti-bacterial

UV-cut

Temperature regulating

Water and oil repellent

Based on the application area the global functional textiles market is segmented into:

Geotextiles

Personal Protection

Medical

Hygiene

Sports and Leisure

Military/ war

The global functional textile market is geographically divided in to five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Europe holds a maximum share of functional textile market in terms of production. The fact is due to the the vast growth of textile and apparel industry in Germany, France, Italy, UK and also the high- tech developments. Also, North America holds a healthy market in terms of production for functional textile comparative to Europe. Asia Pacific and MEA offers extensive opportunity for functional textile market. Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Turkey are anticipated to be the promising market for functional textile market growth prospectus.

Some of the key players in the global functional textiles market are Dyntex GmbH, Trevira GmbH, Eclat Textile Corporation Ltd., Harvest SPF Textile Company Ltd., Toung Loong Textile MFG, Sofileta, Kelheim Fibres GmbH

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections done using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type, machine size and end use.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/11962