Game Engines : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers Segment Analysis | Industry Forecast Report 2022

This report studies the Game Engines market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of developers, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top developers in global and major regions, and splits the Game Engines market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Game Engines market is valued at 1581 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 3066 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.96% between 2016 and 2022.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing Korea and India & SEA regions.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Game Engines.

Europe also plays important roles in global market, with market size of 461 million USD in 2016 and will be 887 million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of 9.85%.

The major developers in global market include

Unity Technologies

Epic Games

Chukong Tech

Crytek

Valve Corporation

YoYo Games

The Game Creators

Marmalade Tech

Idea Fabrik

Leadwerks Software

Sony

Amazon

GameSalad

Scirra

Corona Labs (Organization)

Silicon Studio Corp

Garage Games

Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation (Organization)

The OGRE Team (Organization)

Godot Engine (Community developed)

Mario Zechner (Personal)

Figure Global Market Size (Million USD) Status and Outlook 2012-2022



Source: Annual Reports, Secondary Information, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, Sep 2017

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Game Engines for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

United States

Europe

Japan

China

Korea

India & SEA

On the basis of product, the Game Engines market is primarily split into

3D Game Engines

2.5D Game Engines

2D Game Engines

Table Global Game Engines Market Size (Million USD) Split by Product

Sales (M $) 2016 2017E 2018F 2019F 2020F 2021F 2022F

3D Game Engines 1491.24 1646.59 1816.9 2003.62 2207.9 2430.95 2674.04

Growth Rate 26.05% 10.42% 10.34% 10.28% 10.20% 10.10% 10.00%

2.5D Game Engines 15.9 17.05 18.21 19.4 20.63 21.9 23.2

Growth Rate 7.22% 7.23% 6.80% 6.53% 6.34% 6.16% 5.94%

2D Game Engines 74.08 77.58 81.45 85.39 89.47 93.71 98.12

Growth Rate 6.33% 4.72% 4.99% 4.84% 4.78% 4.74% 4.71%

Total 1581.22 1741.22 1916.56 2108.41 2318 2546.56 2795.36

Growth Rate 24.75% 10.12% 10.07% 10.01% 9.94% 9.86% 9.77%

Source: Secondary Literature, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, Sep 2017

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

PC Games

Mobile Games

TV Games

Other Games

Table Global Game Engines Market Size (Million USD) by Application (2016-2022)

Sales (M $) 2012 2016 2022F Share in 2022F CAGR 2016-2022

PC Games 486.38 883.94 790.81 21.70% -1.84%

Mobile Games 154.15 543.6 1776.45 70.40% 21.82%

TV Games 34.63 65.24 95.32 3.29% 6.52%

Other Games 46.4 88.44 132.78 4.61% 7.01%

Total 721.56 1581.22 2795.36 100% 9.96%

Source: Secondary Literature, Press Releases, Expert Interviews and QYResearch

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Game Engines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Game Engines development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Game Engines are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2022

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Game Engines market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Game Engines Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Game Engines Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Game Engines Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2012-2017) 1

1.2.1 United States Game Engines Market Status and Outlook 2

1.2.2 Europe Game Engines Market Status and Outlook 3

1.2.3 Japan Game Engines Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.4 China Game Engines Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.5 Korea Game Engines Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.6 India & SEA Game Engines Market Status and Outlook 7

1.3 Classification of Game Engines by Product 8

1.3.1 Global Game Engines Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Product (2016-2022) 8

1.3.2 Global Game Engines Revenue (Million USD) Market Share (%) by Product in 2016 9

1.3.3 3D Game Engines 9

1.3.4 2.5D Game Engines 10

1.3.5 2D Game Engines 11

1.4 Game Engines Market by End Users/Application 12

1.4.1 PC Games 13

1.4.2 Mobile Games 14

1.4.3 TV Games 15

2 Global Game Engines Competition Analysis by Developers 16

2.1 Global Game Engines Market Size (Million USD) by Developers (2012-2017) 16

2.2 Competitive Status and Basic Information of Game Engines by Key Developers 19

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate of Game Engines Market 19

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences/Types of Game Engines 20

2.2.3 Development Platforms of Game Engines 22

2.2.4 Language Information of Game Engines 23

2.2.5 Price Level by Vendors 24

3 Company (Top Developers) Profiles and Key Data 26

3.1 Unity Technologies 26

3.1.1 Company Profile 26

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 26

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 27

3.1.4 Unity Technologies Game Engines Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 30

3.2 Epic Games 31

3.2.1 Company Profile 31

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 32

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 32

3.2.4 Epic Games Game Engines Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 34

3.3 Chukong Tech 35

3.3.1 Company Profile 35

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 36

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 36

3.3.4 Chukong Tech Game Engines Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 37

3.4 Crytek 37

3.4.1 Company Profile 37

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 38

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 38

3.4.4 Crytek Game Engines Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 40

3.5 Valve Corporation 42

3.5.1 Company Profile 42

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 42

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 43

3.5.4 Valve Corporation Game Engines Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 43

3.6 YoYo Games 44

3.6.1 Company Profile 44

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 45

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 45

3.6.4 YoYo Games Game Engines Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 47

3.7 The Game Creators 48

3.7.1 Company Profile 48

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 49

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 49

3.7.4 The Game Creators Game Engines Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 50

3.8 Marmalade Tech 52

3.8.1 Company Profile 52

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 52

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 53

3.8.4 Marmalade Tech Game Engines Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 53

3.9 Idea Fabrik 55

3.9.1 Company Profile 55

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 55

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 56

3.9.4 Idea Fabrik Game Engines Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 57

3.10 Leadwerks Software 59

3.10.1 Company Profile 59

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 59

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 59

3.10.4 Leadwerks Software Game Engines Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 61

3.11 Sony 63

3.11.1 Company Profile 63

3.11.2 Main Business/Business Overview 63

3.11.3 Products, Services and Solutions 64

3.11.4 Sony Game Engines Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 64

3.12 Amazon 65

3.12.1 Company Profile 65

3.12.2 Main Business/Business Overview 65

3.12.3 Products, Services and Solutions 65

3.12.4 Amazon Game Engines Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 66

Continued …

