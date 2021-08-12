Gas Treatment Chemicals Market Highly Favorable with new Demand to the Growth Rate by | 2025

Gas treatment is a process of improving the quality of the gas by removing undesirable compounds. Gas treating is also called as gas conditioning, and the process usually uses amine solutions to absorb unwanted acid gases such as hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Stringent implementation of various regulatory and sustainable mandates concerning the environment is expected to boost the demand for gas treatment chemicals. Increase in industrial activity coupled with rise in demand for gas treatment chemicals is anticipated to drive the market. Moreover, growing contributions of various environmental quality associations and R&D activities carried out by companies to enhance the quality of air/gas is also propelling the gas treatment chemicals market. However, factors such as increase in the prices of gas treatment chemicals and presence of alternate treatment technologies are anticipated to hamper the market. An alternative to the usage of amines involves membrane technology. However, membrane separation is less attractive due to the relatively high capital and operating costs as well as other technical factors.

Based on type, the gas treatment chemicals market can be divided into amine and non-amine chemicals. In many cases, chemicals are customized for selective treatment of gases. The amine segment is anticipated to dominate the gas treatment chemicals market during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for acid-gas treatment in end-use industries. The amine segment can be further sub-segmented into methyldiethanolamine (MDEA), monoethanolamine (MEA), diethanolamine (DEA), and diisopropanolamine (DIPA). The most commonly used amines in industrial plants are DEA, MEA, and MDEA. These amines are also utilized in many oil refineries to remove sour gases from liquid hydrocarbons such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

In terms of application, the gas treatment chemicals market can be segregated into power plants, refineries, pulp & paper, metal & mining, food & beverages, oil & gas, and sugar. Rise in exploration activities of oil & gas reserves is boosting the demand for the gas treatment chemicals. The refineries application segment is anticipated to dominate the gas treatment chemicals market.

The market in North America and Europe is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to the increase in environmental regulations in these regions. Middle East & Africa is likely to be an attractive region due to the increase in oil & gas explorations and refineries, which demand the removal of undesirable compounds from refinery and natural gas streams in order to make their products safe for domestic or industrial usage.

Key players operating in the global gas treatment chemicals market includes, BASF, Huntsman, Ecolab Inc., DOW Chemical Company and Eunisell Chemicals.