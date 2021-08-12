Gas Turbine Generators Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

In this report, the gas turbine generator discussed mainly stands for gas turbine generator set, which includes three parts: gas turbine, generator and control systems. And among the three key parts, gas turbine is the most important one. Company who can produce gas turbine will become the leading manufacturer of gas turbine generator in the industry.

Gas turbine generator is a device used to generate power. The most important part, gas turbine, is a type of internal combustion (IC) engine in which burning of an air-fuel mixture produces hot gases that spin a turbine to produce power.

The statistical data is based on gas turbine generator set. The rated power of the gas turbine is above 1MW.

Scope of the Report:

As one of the most important equipment for electricity generation, gas turbine generator plays a valuable role in power industry. The larger and larger downstream demand drives gas turbine generator industry developing.

Otherwise, global gas turbine generator market size will reach to about 22432 Million USD in 2015 with 12.69% percent revenue growth rate.



This report focuses on the Gas Turbine Generators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE Power Generation

Siemens

MHPS

Alstom

Rolls-Royce

Kawasaki

Solar Turbines

Power Machines

MAN Diesel & Turbo

AVIC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gas turbine generators rated 1.00 to 2.00 MW

Gas turbine generators rated 2.00 to 10.00 MW

Gas turbine generators rated more than 10 MW

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Plant

Oil and Gas Industry

Industrial Companies

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gas Turbine Generators Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Gas turbine generators rated 1.00 to 2.00 MW

1.2.2 Gas turbine generators rated 2.00 to 10.00 MW

1.2.3 Gas turbine generators rated more than 10 MW

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Power Plant

1.3.2 Oil and Gas Industry

1.3.3 Industrial Companies

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GE Power Generation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Gas Turbine Generators Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GE Power Generation Gas Turbine Generators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Siemens

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Gas Turbine Generators Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Siemens Gas Turbine Generators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 MHPS

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Gas Turbine Generators Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 MHPS Gas Turbine Generators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Alstom

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Gas Turbine Generators Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Alstom Gas Turbine Generators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Rolls-Royce

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Gas Turbine Generators Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Rolls-Royce Gas Turbine Generators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Kawasaki

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Gas Turbine Generators Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Kawasaki Gas Turbine Generators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

