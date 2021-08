Genital Herpes Treatment Market is Likely to Grow at xx% CAGR during the Period (2017 – 2027)

The genital herpes treatment includes the use of drug types like Acyclovir that can treat herpes virus infections, including shingles. This medication does not cure herpes, but may prevent herpes sores or blisters. It is also used to treat outbreaks of genital herpes. In people with frequent outbreaks, acyclovir is used to help reduce the number of future episodes. Zovirax is the main brand available in the market for genital herpes. It can also treat chickenpox.

The other one is Valacyclovir which is used to treat infections caused by certain types of viruses. In children, it is used to treat cold sores around the mouth (caused by herpes simplex) and chickenpox (caused by varicella zoster). In adults, it is used to treat shingles (caused by herpes zoster) and cold sores around the mouth. It is an antiviral drug. It stops the growth of certain viruses. However, it is not a cure for these infections. Famciclovir is an antiviral drug.

However, it is not a cure for these infections. The viruses that cause these infections continue to live in the body even between outbreaks. Famvir is typically used as a one-time treatment that stops the spread or prevents the symptoms from becoming a hassle. It treats shingles caused by herpes zoster. It also treats outbreaks of herpes simplex that cause cold sores around the mouth, sores around the anus, and genital herpes.

Among these drug types prevalent in the genital herpes treatment, Acyclovir segment dominated the global genital herpes treatment market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. However, Famciclovir is a drug type that is expected to gain popularity in the forecast period, and grow at a high CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The detailed analysis of genital herpes treatment market has helped the researchers to get crucial insights. It includes results like more prevalence of HSV-2 in homosexuals. Chances of genital herpes is more in the male same-sex partnership compared to female same-sex partnership. Homosexual men are known to be at high risk for herpes simplex virus (HSV), which can be transmitted by direct intimate contact with a person who is shedding virus, and not only through ano-genital sex. Herpes virus type 2 (HSV2) is generally considered as a useful marker for sexual behavior in a population 50% of the homosexual population in Latin America has the risk of sexually transmitted diseases such as HSV-2 genital herpes and HIV, which would increase the demand for genital herpes treatment and drive the market.

A new trend depicts increasing clinical trial of vaccines for genital herpes

Companies are increasing the clinical trials for genital herpes vaccine for advance prevention & treatment of genital herpes. Geneva is developing vaccines for genital herpes and doing clinical trial of GEN-003. It is potentially the first-ever therapeutic vaccine for a chronic infection and first advancement in the treatment of genital herpes in more than 20 years. GEN-003 is a Phase 3-ready investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes infections. These new developments will increase the growth of the genital herpes treatment market especially in Western Europe.

