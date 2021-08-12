Global Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2025

Animal stem cell therapy is a usage of animal’s stem cell to treat a disease or disorder. The ability of stem cell is to divide and differentiate into a cell with specialized function useful for repairing body tissues damaged by injury or disease. The animal stem cell therapy process involve three steps which include collection of stem cell sample from animals and preparing the sample to concentrate the stem cells. Finally, the therapy includes transferring the stem cells into the injured site for treatment. Animal stem cell therapy increases the expectancy of life in animals with no side effects. It is available for the treatment of arthritis, degenerative joint disorders, tendon, and ligaments injuries in animals. Stem cell therapy is most often used to treat dogs, cats, and horses. But recent developments made it possible to use animal stem cell therapy in tiger, pig, etc. Present animal stem cell therapy is studied in treatments of the inflammatory bowel, kidney, liver, heart and immune-mediated diseases respectively.

Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of disease in animals with growing population and to increase the animal’s quality of life, the companies focus shifting towards animal stem cell therapies. Along with increasing government funding for the protection of animals and fast approvals of FDA contributing towards the rapid growth of the animal stem cell therapy. The research in animal stem cells offers great promise for understanding underlying mechanisms of animal development; it gives great opportunities to treat a broad range of diseases and conditions in animals. Animal stem cell therapy is increasingly recognized as critical translational models of human disease for treatment. All these factors act as drivers for the robust growth of the animal stem cell therapy market.

There are little evidence-based preclinical animal studies acts as restraint in the animal stem cell therapy market. The evidence-based clinical trials of animal stem cell therapy provide tremendous opportunities for the efficient advancement of other species.

Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Applications

Dog

Cat

Horse

Others

Segmentation based on End-user

Veterinary hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Research organizations

Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market: Market Overview

Studies in the animal stem cell therapy continue at a breathtaking pace due to increasing demand and treatment cost covered in reimbursements. And animal stem cell therapy is more effective than traditional treatment available in the market which is boosting the companies to increase the spending in the R&D for innovative methods. Because of the novelty and complexity of animal stem cell therapy, FDA encourages individuals, universities and drug companies for further innovations. The future expected with double CAGR during the forecasted period.

Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market: Region-wise Overview

Regarding geographies, North America is dominating the global animal stem cell therapy market due to the increased incidence rate and awareness about the therapy. U.S represents the largest market share in the North America due to the increasing demand for the therapy. Europe and Asia-Pacific are showing a significant growth rate during the forecasted period due to the growing adoption of the animal stem cell therapy. The animal stem cell therapy market in underdeveloped countries is slow when compared to the developed countries.

Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market: Key Participants

The key participants in the animal stem cell therapy market are Magellan Stem Cells, ANIMAL CELL THERAPIES, Abbott Animal Hospital, VETSTEM BIOPHARMA, Veterinary Hospital and Clinic Frisco, CO, etc. The companies are entering into the collaboration and partnership to keep up the pace of the innovations.