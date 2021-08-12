Global Embroidery Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Embroidery Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Embroidery Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Embroidery is the craft of decorating fabric or other materials using a needle to apply thread or yarn.
Embroidery may also incorporate other materials such as pearls, beads, quills, and sequins. In modern days, embroidery is usually seen on caps, hats, coats, blankets, dress shirts, denim, dresses, stockings, and golf shirts. Embroidery is available with a wide variety of thread or yarn color.
Some of the basic techniques or stitches of the earliest embroidery are chain stitch, buttonhole or blanket stitch, running stitch, satin stitch, cross stitch. Those stitches remain the fundamental techniques of hand embroidery today.
The global Embroidery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019–2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Embroidery market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Embroidery in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Embroidery in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Embroidery market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Embroidery market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Advanced Embroidery
Dah Jeng Embroidery
Beauty Emblem
Chien Chee Embroidery
Better Emblem
Maw Chawg Enterprise
Tech Arts International
Yi Chun Textile
DAH HEER INDUSTRIAL
Market size by Product
Surface Embroidery
Counted Embroidery
Needlepoint
Market size by End User
Caps
Coats
Blankets
Dress Shirts
Denim
Dresses
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Embroidery Manufacturers
Embroidery Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Embroidery Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
