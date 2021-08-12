Global Operational Technology Market Trends And Segments 2019-2025
Operational Technology is the use of computers to monitor or alter the physical state of a system, such as the control system for a power station or the control network for a rail system.
Usually environments containing Industrial Control Systems (ICS), such as: supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, distributed control systems (DCS), Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) and programmable logic controllers (PLC) as well as dedicated networks and organization units. Embedded Systems are also included in the sphere of operational technology (e.g. SMART instrumentation), along with a large subset of scientific data acquisition, control & computing devices. An OT device could be as small as the ecu of a car or as large as the distributed control network for a national electricity grid.
In 2018, the global Operational Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Operational Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Siemens
Honeywell
General Electric
Schneider Electric
Rockwell Automation
Yokogawa Electric
Emerson Electric
Advantech
Fanuc
Nextnine
Scadafence
Wood Group Mustang
Wunderlich-Malec Engineering
Tesco Controls
SAP
IBM
Cisco Systems
Oracle
Huawei Technologies
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
NEC Corporation
Cognizant
Accenture
Wipro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Field Devices
Control System
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Process Industry
Non-Process Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Operational Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Operational Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Operational Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
