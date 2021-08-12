Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Out-of-home (Ooh) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The global Out-of-home (Ooh) market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Out-of-home (Ooh) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Out-of-home (Ooh) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Out-of-home (Ooh) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Out-of-home (Ooh) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Out-of-home (Ooh) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

JCDecaux (France)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (US)

Lamar Advertising Company (US)

OUTFRONT Media (US)

Daktronics (US)

Prismview LLC (US)

NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Japan)

OOh!media Ltd. (Australia)

Broadsign International LLC. (Canada)

Stroer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Mvix, Inc. (US)

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. (US)

Ayuda Media Systems (US)

Deepsky Corporation Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Aoto Electronics Co., Ltd (China)

Market size by Product

Traditional OOH (Billboards)

DOOH

Market size by End User

Commercial

Infrastructural

Institutional

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Out-of-home (Ooh) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Out-of-home (Ooh) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Out-of-home (Ooh) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Out-of-home (Ooh) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Out-of-home (Ooh) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Out-of-home (Ooh) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Out-of-home (Ooh) Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Traditional OOH (Billboards)

1.4.3 DOOH

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Infrastructural

1.5.4 Institutional

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Out-of-home (Ooh) Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Out-of-home (Ooh) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Out-of-home (Ooh) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Out-of-home (Ooh) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Out-of-home (Ooh) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Out-of-home (Ooh) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Out-of-home (Ooh) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Out-of-home (Ooh) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Out-of-home (Ooh) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Revenue by Product

4.3 Out-of-home (Ooh) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Out-of-home (Ooh) Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 JCDecaux (France)

11.1.1 JCDecaux (France) Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 JCDecaux (France) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 JCDecaux (France) Out-of-home (Ooh) Products Offered

11.1.5 JCDecaux (France) Recent Development

11.2 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (US)

11.2.1 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (US) Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (US) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (US) Out-of-home (Ooh) Products Offered

11.2.5 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (US) Recent Development

11.3 Lamar Advertising Company (US)

11.3.1 Lamar Advertising Company (US) Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Lamar Advertising Company (US) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Lamar Advertising Company (US) Out-of-home (Ooh) Products Offered

11.3.5 Lamar Advertising Company (US) Recent Development

11.4 OUTFRONT Media (US)

11.4.1 OUTFRONT Media (US) Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 OUTFRONT Media (US) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 OUTFRONT Media (US) Out-of-home (Ooh) Products Offered

11.4.5 OUTFRONT Media (US) Recent Development

11.5 Daktronics (US)

11.5.1 Daktronics (US) Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Daktronics (US) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Daktronics (US) Out-of-home (Ooh) Products Offered

11.5.5 Daktronics (US) Recent Development

11.6 Prismview LLC (US)

11.6.1 Prismview LLC (US) Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Prismview LLC (US) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Prismview LLC (US) Out-of-home (Ooh) Products Offered

11.6.5 Prismview LLC (US) Recent Development

11.7 NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Japan)

11.7.1 NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Japan) Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Japan) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Japan) Out-of-home (Ooh) Products Offered

11.7.5 NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Japan) Recent Development

11.8 OOh!media Ltd. (Australia)

11.8.1 OOh!media Ltd. (Australia) Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 OOh!media Ltd. (Australia) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 OOh!media Ltd. (Australia) Out-of-home (Ooh) Products Offered

11.8.5 OOh!media Ltd. (Australia) Recent Development

11.9 Broadsign International LLC. (Canada)

11.9.1 Broadsign International LLC. (Canada) Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Broadsign International LLC. (Canada) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Broadsign International LLC. (Canada) Out-of-home (Ooh) Products Offered

11.9.5 Broadsign International LLC. (Canada) Recent Development

11.10 Stroer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

11.10.1 Stroer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany) Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Stroer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany) Out-of-home (Ooh) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Stroer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany) Out-of-home (Ooh) Products Offered

11.10.5 Stroer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany) Recent Development

11.11 Mvix, Inc. (US)

11.12 Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. (US)

11.13 Ayuda Media Systems (US)

11.14 Deepsky Corporation Ltd. (Hong Kong)

11.15 Aoto Electronics Co., Ltd (China)

Continuous…

