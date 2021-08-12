Global Personal Care Products Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

The personal care products include products used for skincare, haircare, personal hygiene, make-up, fragrances, oral hygiene and other purposes. Some of the personal products are anti-aging creams, shampoos, conditioners, baby personal care, male toiletries and feminine care. Nowadays, many new products were launched featuring botanical and natural ingredients across all cosmetics and personal care categories. For instance, Estee lauder have Aveda, it’s a botanical skin and hair care brand that offers products such as oils and shampoos with the natural and botanical ingredients. Personal care product manufacturers are beginning to customize offerings based on skin care needs determined by genetic testing.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Unilever

P&G

L’Oreal

Estee Lauder

Kao

Johnson & Johnson

Colgate Palmolive

The North American market for personal care products is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.42%.

The global Personal Care Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Personal Care Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Personal Care Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Personal Care Products in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Personal Care Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Personal Care Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

Skincare

Haircare

Personal Hygiene

Make-up

Fragrance

Oral Hygiene

Others

Market size by End User

Men

Women

Children

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Personal Care Products market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Personal Care Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Personal Care Products companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Personal Care Products submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Personal Care Products market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

