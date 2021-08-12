Global Premium Bottled Water Market Research Report 2019 Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Premium Bottled Water Market 2019

Description:

Bottled water is drinking water packaged in plastic or glass water bottles.

Owing to factors such as the economic development in developing countries, the increase in disposable income, and the changing lifestyle of people, the demand and usage of premium bottled water is witnessing a considerable increase.

The global Premium Bottled Water market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Premium Bottled Water volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Premium Bottled Water market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Danone

GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN

Nestle

The Coca-Cola Company

Tibet Water Resources

Bling H2O

PepsiCo

FIJI Water

Iluliaq

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flavored

Unflavored

Segment by Application

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Other

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Premium Bottled Water Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Premium Bottled Water

1.2 Premium Bottled Water Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Premium Bottled Water Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flavored

1.2.3 Unflavored

1.3 Premium Bottled Water Segment by Application

1.3.1 Premium Bottled Water Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 Convenience Store

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Premium Bottled Water Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Premium Bottled Water Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Premium Bottled Water Market Size

1.5.1 Global Premium Bottled Water Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Premium Bottled Water Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Premium Bottled Water Business

7.1 Danone

7.1.1 Danone Premium Bottled Water Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Premium Bottled Water Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Danone Premium Bottled Water Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN

7.2.1 GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN Premium Bottled Water Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Premium Bottled Water Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN Premium Bottled Water Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nestle

7.3.1 Nestle Premium Bottled Water Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Premium Bottled Water Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nestle Premium Bottled Water Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 The Coca-Cola Company

7.4.1 The Coca-Cola Company Premium Bottled Water Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Premium Bottled Water Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 The Coca-Cola Company Premium Bottled Water Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Tibet Water Resources

7.5.1 Tibet Water Resources Premium Bottled Water Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Premium Bottled Water Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Tibet Water Resources Premium Bottled Water Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Bling H2O

7.6.1 Bling H2O Premium Bottled Water Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Premium Bottled Water Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Bling H2O Premium Bottled Water Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 PepsiCo

7.7.1 PepsiCo Premium Bottled Water Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Premium Bottled Water Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 PepsiCo Premium Bottled Water Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 FIJI Water

7.8.1 FIJI Water Premium Bottled Water Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Premium Bottled Water Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 FIJI Water Premium Bottled Water Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Iluliaq

7.9.1 Iluliaq Premium Bottled Water Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Premium Bottled Water Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Iluliaq Premium Bottled Water Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

