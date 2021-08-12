Global Smart Irrigation Market – Integration with IoT to open New, Exciting Avenues

The integration of “smart” technologies in irrigation systems helped the agriculture industry in overcoming the shortcomings of traditional irrigation practices. By offering a variety of advantages, smart irrigation systems and solutions are being adopted in several parts of the world. Agriculturists and farmers, in particular, are promoting smart irrigation technologies on the grounds their key role in optimizing the usage of water.

From checking the soil moisture levels to prepping up for changing weather conditions, a range of sensors and wireless communication technologies are lined together for facilitation smart irrigation. The advantage of these technologies remains long-terms as every drop of water saved with the help of smart irrigation amounts for a significant contribution to the global water conservation.

With advancements in sensor technologies, smart irrigation systems of tomorrow are becoming more effective in controlling the usage of water. Even in domestic end-uses such as schoolyards, government parks and community botanical gardens, smart irrigation is witnessing a steadfast adoption. Smart irrigation has commendably changed the status quo of how farming was solely dependent on favorable weather conditions.

New products entering the global smart irrigation market are transforming the irrigation practices, and thereby boosting the agricultural produce to a considerable extent. According to Transparency Market Research’s recently published report, factors as such are expected to drive the demand for smart irrigation vigorously. The study forecasts that the global smart irrigation market will expand at a CAGR of 13.1%, reaching an estimated value of US$ 2.32 Bn by the end of forecast period, 2017-2026.

