Glycidol Market to Witness Study Growth During the Forecast Period | 2017 – 2025

Glycidol, an epoxy compound, can be obtained through chlorine-free methods and also through methods including chlorine. Chloride methods produce a large volume of waste. Disposal of this waste in the environment can be hazardous. Chlorine-free methods generally employ allyl alcohol, an organic raw material. Oxidizers used in the method include organic hydro peroxides, peracids, or hydrogen peroxide. Usage of these raw materials results in the production of large amount of by-products. Glycidol, also known as 2,3 -epoxy-1-propanol, is an odorless and colorless liquid with molar mass of 74 g/mol. It is a simple chemical compound that comprises an epoxy group in the particle along with a hydroxyl group placed in the α position considering the epoxy group. Glycidol is commercially manufactured through two methods. The first method includes epoxidation of allyl alcohol with hydrogen peroxide and a vanadium catalyst or tungsten catalyst. The second method comprises a reaction of epichlorohydrin with caustic alkali. Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/glycidol-market.html

Glycidol Market: Drivers and Restraints

Glycidol is used in numerous end-use industries such as plastics and paints. Growth in end-use industries is expected to drive the glycidol market during the forecast period. However, glycidol is a genotoxic as well as carcinogenic compound. This, it can damage DNA and may ultimately cause cancer over the course of time. These factors are anticipated to hamper the global glycidol market during the next few years.

Glycidol Market: Segmentation

Based on grade, the glycidol market can be segmented into:

Glycidol below 95%

Glycidol 96%

Glycidol 97%

Glycidol more than 97%

Glycidol with purity ranging from 95% to 97% is used in various applications such as production of surface active compounds, additives in plastics, and paints. However, glycidol with purity of more than 97% is generally employed in niche applications such as pharmaceutical and R&D.

Based on application, the glycidol market can be divided into:

Production of surface-active compounds

Additives in plastics

Paints

Photographic chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Biocides

Glycidol occurs in various stereo isomeric forms, the laevorotatory and dextrorotatory enantiomers. It is an active alkylating agent. Glycidol is used in the synthesis of several glyceryl and glycidol derivatives. Derivatives are employed as additives in paints, plastics, and photographic chemicals. They are also used the in production of surface-active compounds. Additionally, glycidol is employed as an additive in synthetic hydraulic fluids and solvent in some epoxy resins.

Glycidol Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the global glycidol market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific, especially China, accounts for major share of the global glycidol market. The market in the region is anticipated to experience high growth due to the expansion in paints and plastic industries. China is one of the leading markets for paints, plastics, etc. North America also holds large share of the glycidol market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2016. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The glycidol market in North America and Europe is expected to be hampered due to the implementation of stringent government norms, as the product is carcinogenic and adversely affects the environment.