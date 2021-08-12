Gusseted Bags Market Increasing Demand will Complement Growth of the Market During 2017 – 2026

The packaging market has evolved on a faster phase from wooden containers and plastic containers to gusseted bags. Gusseted bags are being largely used by food processing companies to package various food products, especially dry food products.

One of the prominent factors driving the use of gusseted bags in packaging is it offers convenience in handling. Retaining the freshness of the product for a long period of time and leading to the less product damage are some of the other factors resulting in the growth of gusseted bags. Gusseted bags are being used for packaging in various sectors, this is thus leading to the new avenues for growth of the market in the near future.

Companies producing gusseted bags are increasingly focusing on using eco-friendly raw materials while developing gusseted bags. The trend of using eco-friendly material is also rising as the governments in various countries are introducing stringent regulations on protecting the environment. Also, some of the countries have already imposed a ban on the use of plastic bags. However, the high cost of gusseted bags as compared to the traditional bags is likely to hamper the growth of the global gusseted bags market.

As per the new report by XploreMR, the global market for gusseted bags is likely to see a sluggish growth throughout the forecast period 2017-2026. The global market for gusseted bags is also estimated to bring in US$ 26,008.8 million revenue by 2026 end.

Side Gusseted Bags to Witness the Highest Growth through 2026

Compared to the bottom gusted bags, side gusseted bags are likely to witness strong growth between 2017 and 2026. By 2026 end, side gusseted bags are estimated to surpass US$ 19,000 million revenue. Side gusseted bags have a flat bottom that allows these bags to expand, resulting in the more space. This results in holding more quantity of product in small package size this leads to less wastage. Moreover, side gusseted bags can also hold various product types like products with sharp edges.

Polyethylene to Emerge as the Highly Preferred Material for Gusseted Bags

Among various material types, polyethylene is likely to be one of the largest used material in producing gusseted bags. Polyethylene is estimated to bring in close to US$ 6,300 million revenue towards 2026 end. Food packaging industry is using polyethylene gusseted bags on a large scale. Manufacturers are focusing on providing high-quality polyethylene gusseted bags with the additional fabric of polyethylene that helps in expanding the capacity of gusseted bags. These bags are also safe and hygienic in nature.

Gusseted Bags to Find Large Application in Dry Processed F&B Packaging

Gusseted bags are likely to find the largest application in dry processed F&B packaging between 2017 and 2026. Dry processed F&B packaging is estimated to surpass US$ 5,000 million revenue by 2026 end. Ensuring freshness, quality and taste of the dry food and beverages products, gusseted bags are used on a large scale in packaging dry processed food and beverages. However, gusseted bags are also being used for packaging frozen food products as well as beauty products.

Gusseted Bags with 2-5 Mil Thickness to Gain Maximum Traction

2-5 Mil gusseted bags are likely to witness significant growth in the market. By 2026 end, gusseted bags with 2-5 Mil thickness are estimated to reach close to US$ 11,500 million revenue. 2-5 mil gusseted bags are considered ideal for packaging, shipping, and storage of various products. Manufacturers are also producing 2-5 mil gusseted bags with low density polyethylene to meet the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) specifications.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to Lead the Global Market for Gusseted Bags

APEJ is likely to lead the global market for gusseted bags between 2017 and 2026. Meanwhile, the demand for gusseted bags is also likely to rise in North America. Increasing demand for portable and convenient packaging in the U.S. and Canada is driving the market growth in the region.

Competition Tracking

Key players in the global market for gusseted bags are United States Plastics Corp, Columbia Burlap & Bag Company, Altapac, Poly Pak Plastics, ELKAY Plastics, Associated Bags, Maco PKG, Clear View Bag Company, International Plastic, Pacific Bag Inc., PBFY Flexible Packaging, TekPak Solutions, and American Plastics Company.

