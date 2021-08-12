Halal Food Market 2019 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share

The halal industry is based on a belief that Muslims should eat food and use goods such as cosmetics that are “halalan toyibban”, which means permissible and wholesome. In fact, the halal market is non-exclusive to Muslims, and has gained increasing acceptance among non- Muslim consumers who associate halal with ethical consumerism.

Actually, the halal industry has now expanded beyond the food sector to include pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, health products, toiletries and medical devices as well as service sector components such as logistics, marketing, print and electronic media, packaging, branding, and financing. In addition, the halal food marketplace is emerging as one of the most profitable and influential market arenas in the world food business today.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3845612-global-halal-food-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, the global consumption value of halal food increases with the 8.14% average growth rate. East Asia and Middle East & North Africa are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 56.83% of the global consumption volume in total.

Halal food has mainly three types, which include fresh products, frozen salty products, processed products and others. With large number of Islam population and economy development, the consumers will need more halal food products. So, halal food has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good taste halal food through improving technology.

The major raw materials for halal food are fresh meat, food seasoning, packing materials and other additives. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of halal food, and then impact the price of halal food. The production cost of halal food is also an important factor which could impact the price of halal food. The halal food manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

The worldwide market for Halal Food is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 1630 million US$ in 2024, from 1140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Halal Food in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nestle

Cargill

Nema Food Company

Midamar

Namet Gida

Banvit Meat and Poultry

Carrefour

Isla Delice

Casino

Tesco

Halal-ash

Al Islami Foods

BRF

Unilever

Kawan Foods

QL Foods

Ramly Food Processing

China Haoyue Group

Arman Group

Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food

Tangshan Falide Muslim Food

Allanasons Pvt

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fresh Products

Frozen Salty Products

Processed Products

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Restaurant

Hotel

Home

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Halal Food product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Halal Food, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Halal Food in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Halal Food competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

……..

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3845612-global-halal-food-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Halal Food Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Fresh Products

1.2.2 Frozen Salty Products

1.2.3 Processed Products

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Restaurant

1.3.2 Hotel

1.3.3 Home

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Nestle

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Halal Food Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Nestle Halal Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Cargill

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Halal Food Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Cargill Halal Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Nema Food Company

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Halal Food Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Nema Food Company Halal Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Midamar

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Halal Food Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Midamar Halal Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Namet Gida

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Halal Food Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Namet Gida Halal Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Banvit Meat and Poultry

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Halal Food Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Banvit Meat and Poultry Halal Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Carrefour

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Halal Food Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Carrefour Halal Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3845612

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)